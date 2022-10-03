ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
NBC Connecticut

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
NBC Connecticut

The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents

The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
NBC Connecticut

Here's Where the Jobs Are for September 2022 – in One Chart

Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
NBC Connecticut

Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force

The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
