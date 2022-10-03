Read full article on original website
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Today's Biggest Threat Isn't Inflation — It's Recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
‘Billions of Dollars Get Left Behind': The 401(K) Industry Now Has a ‘Lost and Found' for Your Old Retirement Accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
There's New Optimism the $300 Monthly Child Tax Credit Checks Can Be Renewed — But the Relief May Look Different
Monthly child tax credit payments of up to $300 per child ended last year. While past efforts to renew the policy fell apart, there's new optimism something could come together soon. Advocates hope an enhanced child tax credit can be included in a year-end deal that would include corporate tax...
Europe Is Quietly Launching a New Political Club — With Hopes Brexit Turmoil Can Be Forgiven
Europe is launching a new political community Thursday called the European Political Community. Its launch has been relatively quiet amid uncertainty over how well the group will work. If it continues, however, the EPC could be a way for the U.K. and EU to improve thorny post-Brexit relations. Europe is...
Long-Term Unemployment Dips by Another 70,000 People. Here's What That Means for Job Seekers
Long-term unemployment declined by 70,000 last month to about 1.1 million people, according to the September jobs report issued Friday. The long-term unemployed account for 18.5% of all jobless individuals, down sharply from the pandemic-era peak over 43% in March 2021. The labor market is cooling a bit but remains...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents
The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
Here's Where the Jobs Are for September 2022 – in One Chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
Hispanic Unemployment Rate Falls Sharply in September, But Fewer Workers Join Labor Force
The unemployment rate among Hispanic workers dropped sharply in September, but declining labor force participation indicated fewer eligible adults found employment or searched for work. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.5% in August. Labor force participation dipped to 66.1% from 66.8% in August. The unemployment rate among Hispanic...
New Cars Are Finally Back in Stock — But Americans Might Not Be Able to Afford Them
DETROIT — New cars are slowly becoming more widely available, as supply chain bottlenecks finally start to ease. But now, an increasing number of Americans might not want them or be able to afford them. With the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates to fight inflation, consumers are finding...
