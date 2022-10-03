ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee Democrat

DeVoe Moore: Leon County, state need to alleviate expected Amazon-related traffic flow

Why have our local government officials not recognized the problems Amazon traffic will create? I was told up to several hundred trucks per day will be using U.S. 90 east and Interstate 10 for their route to work. With Amazon's traffic entering and leaving, plus state and local government workers with regular traffic, a traffic situation is inevitable.
