Legislators Hear Concerns About Medical Malpractice Following Globe Spotlight Story

Court Sets Date for Latest Education Funding Suit in N.H.
CONCORD — A trial date has been set for the latest challenge to New Hampshire’s education funding system. The trial in Grafton County Superior Court is scheduled for August 2023. The suit filed by several state residents who are also commercial and residential property owners claims the state...
Judge Dismisses Democratic Voters’ Gerrymandering Suit Over Senate, Executive Council Districts
NASHUA — A superior court judge Wednesday dismissed a challenge to new Executive Council and State Senate districts citing the constitutional independence of the three branches of government and no specific constitutional prohibition on gerrymandering. Hillsborough South Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said the plaintiffs, which include a number...
Sherman Blasts Sununu For Calling Himself ‘Pro-Choice’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Tom Sherman criticized Gov. Chris Sununu Monday in a news conference for calling himself “pro-choice.”. “He continues to go around giving interviews saying he’s pro-choice,” Sherman said. “We’ve seen this many times before.”. Sherman said Sununu said he didn’t want any...
Portsmouth Firm To Negotiate Cyberattacks for N.H. in Thief’s Native Tongue
A Portsmouth firm will perform cybersecurity negotiations in Chinese and Russian for the state, among other languages, and pay cyber ransom in cryptocurrency with a stockpile readily available under a contract unanimously approved this week by the state’s Executive Council. Time is of the essence when a system is...
Plan To Strengthen Families, Reduce Foster Care Placements Approved: NH DHHS
NH DHHS Announces Approval of Family First Title IV-E Prevention Plan. ~Five-year plan focuses on family strengthening and prevention services to reduce entries into foster care~. Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is pleased to announce...
Council Approves Funds for Heating, Electric Assistance
NEW LONDON – To help heat homes and pay electric bills for thousands this winter, $35 million in state funds were approved by the state’s Executive Council Tuesday to help, following quick legislative action on the issue last month. This will mean the money is now flowing to...
New Solid Waste Plan Does Not Satisfy DES Skeptics
CONCORD — The state’s newly released 10-year solid waste management plan — the first update since 2003 — appears not to have swayed the opinions of those who submitted testimony disparaging an early draft of the plan released last May. During the public comment period ending...
NH National Guard Deployed to Mexican Border
PEMBROKE – The Bowen family of Epsom is preparing to be separated for more than a year. Renee Bowen’s husband and her son Shane’s father need to say “farewell” to husband and father Michael Bowen as he heads to the Mexican border to provide service to his nation and state.
Two NH National Guard Units To Deploy to Southern Border
CONCORD – Today, Governor Chris Sununu will attend and deliver remarks at a New Hampshire National Guard Deployment ceremony, where two units will be deployed to the southern border. The humanitarian crisis at the southern border affects New Hampshire and all 50 states, and the state will always step...
Campaign Rhetoric Heats Up With Darker Side As Voting Approaches
The general election is but a month away and the campaigns are at their peaks. Voters need to be engaged, opponents need to be attacked and good deeds and accomplishments need to be publicized for the world to know. But there is a darker side to this period as well...
Musing Joyfully on the Thrill of October in N.H.
The first of the month is exciting. New. Hopeful. And this October feels especially tinged with excitement, with anticipation, with – whew – what’s on the horizon? Today I muse joyfully you have something exciting in your October, in your life, in your new month. This October...
A Look at Notable Deaths in New Hampshire Last Week
Today, InDepthNH.org begins this new column. Every week, staff at InDepthNH.org will look at the websites of more than 75 funeral homes in New Hampshire and choose some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people featured here passed away during the previous week and are chosen at random. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more.
N.H. Center for Justice & Equity Launches to be N.H.’s North Star for Advancing Justice & Equity
Manchester, N.H. – The N.H. Center for Justice and Equity is a newly formed non-profit that will focus on advancing issues of racial, economic justice and health equity in New Hampshire. The N.H. Center for Justice & Equity will also seek to foster a greater dialogue among Granite Staters, including those in leadership positions, to find actionable solutions to systemic racism that will better reflect New Hampshire’s realities and values. The organization will officially launch in late September.
NHDES Releases 2022 New Hampshire Solid Waste Management Plan
Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) is pleased to announce the publication of the 2022 New Hampshire Solid Waste Management Plan which is now available on NHDES’ website. Prepared pursuant to RSA 149-M:29, I, the Solid Waste Management Plan is a ten-year, high-level plan outlining goals, strategies and actions to improve solid waste management in New Hampshire.
PUC Approves Rate Hike for Unitil Customers
CONCORD – The Public Utilities Commission approved a rate hike Friday for Unitil customers that will take effect Dec. 1 and last until July 31. The hearing Friday was on Unitil’s required supply rate filing, the same sort of required, scheduled filing that was reported on by other utilities this summer. Unitil’s filed supply rate was for 25.9 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) in New Hampshire.
Net Metering: This time, It Might Be Different
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. DONALD M. KREIS, Power to the People. Four years and (for reasons I...
2 N.H. Guys Bring Belushi’s Farm Cannabis To Just Over The Border in Maine
New Hampshire residents Paul Morrissette and Ryan Ward of East Coast Cannabis in Eliot and Lebanon, Maine, have put together a deal with Jim Belushi’s company Belushi’s Farm to have the Blues Brothers brand of cannabis products for sale in their Eliot and Lebanon, Maine stores. Belushi’s Farm products are based in Eagle Point, Oregon.
October Is Festival Time in N.H. and Lots To Do Outdoors
SANDWICH – October is fair season in New Hampshire and for good reason, attendance is expected to be up this year. After a few years of a pandemic social distancing, COVID-19 is not over but lots of relatively safe outdoor events await and expect people to flock back to brew fests, pumpkin fests, agricultural fairs, and a few new events this year.
Checklist Purge Removes Almost 250,000 N.H. Voters
Figures released after the state primary election by the Secretary of State’s Office indicate that almost one-quarter of a million voters have been removed from checklists across the state since the 2020 general election. The voting rolls are generally purged every 10 years of those who have not voted...
Ryan Guptill’s Judicial Nomination Lauded at Hearing
CONCORD – Ryan Guptill, the governor’s nominee to become a Circuit Court judge, went to a public hearing Friday with questions posed about how he would handle the backlog of cases, involuntary emergency admission hearings, and the lack of public defenders slowing the process. A former public defender,...
