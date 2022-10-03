ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
KPLC TV

Advisory Alert: Bundick Lake drawdown gate to open for repairs

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023.
KPLC TV

Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
KPLC TV

COVID-19 in SWLA: October 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 394 new cases. · 89 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV

KPLC / FOX29 KVHP News at Nine - clipped version

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weekend ahead; finally some rain by next week. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Oct. 6,...
GreenMatters

Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns

Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
KPLC TV

McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc. The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer. The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted...
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
WAFB

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
