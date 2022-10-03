Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO