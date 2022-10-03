Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 working fire near DeQuincy
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 is working a fire on Dickerson Road off of Camp Edgewood Road in DeQuincy. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry is on the scene with four bulldozers controlling the blaze, according to Beauregard Parish Fire District 2 assistant chief Nathan Smith.
KPLC TV
Advisory Alert: Bundick Lake drawdown gate to open for repairs
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has requested the Bundick Lake drawdown structure to be opened on Friday, Oct. 7, to allow for the replacement of the drawdown gate and hurricane-related repairs. The gate is expected to remain open through the spring of 2023.
theadvocate.com
'It's been a hard year': High costs, late showers combine to challenge Louisiana rice farmers
This year’s rice harvest in southwest Louisiana could be the costliest and possibly one of the more frustrating ones for many farmers in what could have been a banner year in the industry. Skyrocketing costs of fuel and fertilizer at the start of the year made industry leaders tap...
theadvocate.com
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
NOLA.com
Massive fish spill may lead to new restrictions on pogy boats in Louisiana waters
While it may seem like a given that dumping almost a million dead fish and abandoning an industrial-size net would be illegal, a recent incident off the Louisiana coast revealed that’s not necessarily so. Last month, an Omega Protein fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch cut its...
KPLC TV
Putrid odor sends East Parkway residents inside
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vile smell fills the air in Lake Charles near Contraband Bayou. Something’s causing the odor and the neighborhood is concerned. The horrible odor is hard to miss, especially for the people who live along East Parkway. Taylor Browning is not sure what it...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: October 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 394 new cases. · 89 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
KPLC / FOX29 KVHP News at Nine - clipped version
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Great weekend ahead; finally some rain by next week. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Oct. 6,...
Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns
Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
KPLC TV
McNeese State University hosts Rouge et Blanc
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was the perfect event for wine lovers over at McNeese today for Rouge et Blanc. The event was hosted in the quad on the university’s campus showing off the best food and wine the region has to offer. The four-hour tasting extravaganza lasted...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2022. Eugene Jagneaux, 32, Vinton: Simple burglary; attempted theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000. Jimmy Joseph Wells, 44, Westlake: Theft less than $1,000; identity theft. Israel Gomez, 37, Houston, Tx: Theft...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana considers new catch, size limits for troubled speckled trout fishery
State fisheries regulators are proposing substantially lower catch limits for the popular but likely overfished speckled trout. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries biologists are recommending that the daily catch limit of speckled trout, also known as spotted seatrout, should be reduced from 25 to 15 fish per angler. The...
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jurors consider property condemnations
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two years may not be long enough for a lot of things, but local governments are starting to find it’s long enough to get going on cleaning up hurricane damaged structures in the area. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury held a public hearing Thursday...
‘Undeniably cute’ songbird only nests in NW Louisiana
Louisiana Ornithological Society President and guest columnist John Dillon introduces us to one of the ArkLaTex's winter songbirds: the Eastern Phoebe.
Allergies? Steps Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers Take for a Prescribed Burn
Sugarcane farmers do their best to make sure smoke and ash don't affect nearby populations but unfortunately keeping 100% of smoke and ash away from humans is impossible.
