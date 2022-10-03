ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department, and superintendent announces retirement plans

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Uvalde school officials on Friday suspended all of the district police department’s activities following the firing of a recently hired district officer who was revealed to have been among the first state troopers to respond to the deadly school shooting in May.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
George W Bush
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Texas Education Agency#School Safety#Politics State#Politics Governor#U S Secret Service#The Secret Service
Click2Houston.com

Boos and booze: Houston fright night fun for grown-ups

HOUSTON – Here’s a sampling of spook-tacular adults-only events happening in the Houston area Halloween weekend. 🩻 Mixers & Elixirs: Spirits & Skeletons at HMNS. Admission: $50 (members); $60 (non-members) Details: The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Click2Houston.com

🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈‍⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles town in Oregon, UGGS reports

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Oregon Friday morning. The earthquake was reported around 5:52 a.m. in Lacomb, Oregon, southeast of Salem. USGS released a graph showing that the quake was just below the threshold for cellphone alerts to be delivered.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy