Click2Houston.com
Vice President Kamala Harris calls on Texans to protect reproductive and voting rights during Austin visit
Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday called Texas' abortion ban "immoral" and urged Texans to protect reproductive rights when considering their choices in the upcoming November elections.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas' Fort Hood, America's largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
Click2Houston.com
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of "2000 Mules," a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D'Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
Click2Houston.com
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Beto O'Rourke's vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals...
Click2Houston.com
‘A case of ambition’: Political consultant convicted after trying to coerce state rep to drop out of 2020 election, DA says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “At a time when threats against public servants...
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde school district suspends its entire police department, and superintendent announces retirement plans
Uvalde school officials on Friday suspended all of the district police department's activities following the firing of a recently hired district officer who was revealed to have been among the first state troopers to respond to the deadly school shooting in May.
Click2Houston.com
Operation Lone Star troops could owe feds tax money thanks to state’s payroll error
This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military.
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde schools hire — and then fire — former DPS trooper under investigation for shooting response
UVALDE — Uvalde school officials have fired a recently hired district police officer after it became public that she was one of the first state troopers to arrive at Robb Elementary on May 24, when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Crimson Elizondo is among at least...
Click2Houston.com
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Click2Houston.com
EPA will center climate change response in Texas on sea level rise, floods, drought and severe storms
The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will roll out a suite of new actions and communication strategies to help Texans adapt to the impacts of climate change — particularly flooding, severe storms and drought.
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
Click2Houston.com
Boos and booze: Houston fright night fun for grown-ups
HOUSTON – Here’s a sampling of spook-tacular adults-only events happening in the Houston area Halloween weekend. 🩻 Mixers & Elixirs: Spirits & Skeletons at HMNS. Admission: $50 (members); $60 (non-members) Details: The Houston Museum of Natural Science invites ghosts and ghouls, monsters and mummies, witches and werewolves...
Click2Houston.com
Loretta Lynn’s songs resonate anew amid abortion debate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered. A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Pups in costume🐕, cats with a Halloween edge🐈⬛ and armadillos in the outfield⚾: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
Click2Houston.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake rattles town in Oregon, UGGS reports
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake rattled a town in Oregon Friday morning. The earthquake was reported around 5:52 a.m. in Lacomb, Oregon, southeast of Salem. USGS released a graph showing that the quake was just below the threshold for cellphone alerts to be delivered.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
