Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
nationalinterest.org
China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization
“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.
It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.
A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
Ukraine opposes Belarus bid to lead conflict diamond organisation
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to push its ally Belarus to the top of an international diamond certification body to protect Moscow's gems from being branded conflict diamonds following its invasion.
Putin Is Testing the Limits of China's Friendship
Russian President Vladimir Putin may be stress-testing the limits of his friendship with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week after taking the first steps in formally annexing pro-Russian regions in eastern and southern Ukraine. Each of the occupied regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia declared landslide victories on...
Europe hails united stand over Russia's war in Ukraine
PRAGUE (AP) — Leaders across Europe hailed on Thursday their united front against Russia’s war on Ukraine at a summit that also saw the heads of old foes Turkey and Armenia meet face-to-face for the first time since they agreed last year to put decades of bitterness behind them. The inaugural summit of the European Political Community brought together the 27 European Union member countries, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe, as well as neighbors like Britain — the only country to have left the EU. Russia was the one major European power not invited to the gathering at Prague Castle along with Belarus, its neighbor and supporter in the war against Ukraine; a conflict fueling an energy crisis and high inflation that are wreaking havoc on Europe’s economies. “Leaders leave this summit with greater collective resolve to stand up to Russian aggression. What we have seen in Prague is a forceful show of solidarity with Ukraine, and for the principles of freedom and democracy,” said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Reaction to Russia mobilising more troops for Ukraine
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and warned that Moscow would defend itself with the might of all its vast arsenal if faced with a nuclear threat from the West. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia targets Zaporizhzhia with explosive-packed drones and reportedly fires top military commander
Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ target city in south-eastern Ukraine; commander of eastern military district sacked according to reports
US hits Russia with new sanctions over Ukraine,tensions soar
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States and its allies hit back at Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday, slapping sanctions on more than 1,000 people and companies including arms supply networks, as Moscow and the West escalated an already heated conflict fraught with potential nuclear implications.
Turkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it rejects Russia's annexation of four regions in Ukraine, adding the decision is a "grave violation" of international law.
On his 70th birthday, Putin hoped to be leading a resurgent Russian empire. Instead his army is in retreat and his enemies are united against him like never before.
Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to expand Russia. Instead, he's bogged down and suffering a string of military defeats and domestic unrest.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israel-Lebanon maritime deal heads to collapse, Israel prepares for military ‘tensions’
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration is still hoping to close a deal between Israel and Lebanon on a maritime border. Still, Israel is citing the deal’s apparent collapse to prepare for tensions on its northern border. “Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein continues his robust engagement to bring...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli AG flip-flopped on how to OK maritime border deal
Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara told Prime Minister Yair Lapid that the proposed maritime border agreement with Lebanon could be approved by the security cabinet, but then changed her mind and said it would need to be voted on by the full cabinet and then brought before the Knesset. According to...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel group wins double victory against BDS in Spain
Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM), a pro-Israel group combating anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activities in Spain, has scored two victories against the BDS Movement, most recently on Wednesday. First, on Oct. 3, Spain’s Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that BDS is discriminatory and it is illegal...
Defense One
Today's D Brief: Europe says it's done with Putin; Replacing downed satellites; US Army's climate strategy; US-Russian space collaboration; And a bit more.
European leaders in Prague are “looking for a new order without Russia.” That’s according to the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. He even recorded an 80-second video elaborating upon this point, and posted it to Twitter, here. “Europe has to face the crisis created...
Cleveland Jewish News
In landmark ruling, Spanish top court says Israel boycotts are always discriminatory
(JTA) — Over the past several years, dozens of Spanish courts have rejected Israel boycotts by nonprofits, municipalities and other groups. Now, the country’s top court has ruled that the movement to boycott Israel represents “discrimination” that “infringes on basic rights.”. Separately, the Spanish parliament...
China Treads Lightly on Condemning Putin for Taking Ukraine Territory
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he will annex four regions from Ukraine, China has continued to tread lightly and has avoided both condemning or issuing support for Moscow. On Friday, Putin announced that the Donetsk People's Republic, the Luhansk People's Republic, and the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson...
U.S., Europe whip U.N. votes for historic Russia rebuke
After Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution slamming its claim to four Ukrainian regions, a massive lobbying effort is now underway in the General Assembly. The Biden administration and its international allies are hunting for votes at the United Nations this week in their quest to get as many countries as possible to support a historic resolution slamming Russia’s territorial claims in Ukraine.
