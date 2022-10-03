ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, TX

KWTX

Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, baby abducted in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Wednesday afternoon. The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43. Authorities say the children...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
KWTX

Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
WACO, TX
KWTX

High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street after a vehicle jumped the curbed and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage. According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
MCGREGOR, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWTX

Beverly Hills police show support for family of McGregor victims

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A local city and police department is rallying around a beloved employee who lost two family members in the shooting last Thursday in McGregor that left five people dead. Renee Flores has worked as the city secretary for the City of Beverly Hills for two...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
WACO, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do : October 8-9

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo (hotfair.com) October Market Day (discovertemple.com)
TEXAS STATE

