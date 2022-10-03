Read full article on original website
KWTX
Joint operation leads to arrest of Central Texas suspect in alleged meth trafficking operation
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A joint operation between two counties led to the arrest of a man allegedly involved in an alleged methamphetamine trafficking operation. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted the operation and learned the suspect in the case resided in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office...
KWTX
Amber Alert issued for Texas girl, baby abducted in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted Wednesday afternoon. The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43. Authorities say the children...
KWTX
‘He received bad news and is distraught’: Central Texas sheriff warns fugitive inmate is a desperate man
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams on Thursday warned fugitive inmate Brandon Hogan, on the lam since Sept. 26, had recently received “bad news” of additional charges filed against him and was very “distraught” when he decided to escape while under the supervision of a community service manager.
KWTX
Affidavit: Fort Hood soldier bought drink at store after killing girlfriend, called mother instead of 911
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood soldier Michael Leonard Moore,35, charged in the murder of his girlfriend Phyllis Campbell on Sept. 19, allegedly reported to work on post the day of the killing and confessed to military police he fatally shot his girlfriend after she approached him with a knife during a fight, an affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX states.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
KWTX
Driver crashes into Independent Bank in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco driver drove into an Independent Bank Friday morning. Waco Police Department and the Waco Fire Department responded to the crash at Independent Bank at 5401 Bosque Blvd. According to the fire department, the woman was leaving Octapharma Plasma when she drove into the building.
KWTX
VOTE for the Week 8 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the Week 8 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup! Voting will close Thursday at 3 p.m.
KWTX
High speed crash damages downtown building in Freestone County
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking folks to stay away from Heritage Title & Abstract on South Mount Street after a vehicle jumped the curbed and landed inside the building, creating potentially dangerous structural damage. According to Sheriff Jeremy Shipley, the accident happened just...
KWTX
Man shot dead during fight in Harker Heights parking lot; alleged gunman in custody
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A violent confrontation in the parking lot of a business late Wednesday night resulted in a deadly shooting and the arrest of Roger Lee Sanders Jr., 31, on a warrant charging murder for the killing of Allen Lee Jones, 35. Harker Heights Police Department Officers...
KWTX
Belton police warning of email scam seeking money to pay off fake citation
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton police department is warning the public of an email scam that makes you think you have a ticket to pay off. In a Facebook post, the department asks that if you do receive an email like this, that you should not click the links.
KWTX
Temple Police investigate early morning armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department asking for the public’s help in their investigation of an armed robbery in the early morning of Thursday. Officers were dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Oct. 6 to the 4100 block of South 31st Street where two suspects reportedly brandished a handgun, took cash and fled the scene.
KWTX
Family and friends bid farewell to slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
KWTX
Beverly Hills police show support for family of McGregor victims
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A local city and police department is rallying around a beloved employee who lost two family members in the shooting last Thursday in McGregor that left five people dead. Renee Flores has worked as the city secretary for the City of Beverly Hills for two...
KWTX
‘A place where lions can roar’: Waco ISD breaks ground on new $141M Waco High School campus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Independent School District on Friday broke ground on the new $141-million Waco High School, launching construction work on the new 350,000 square feet campus that will be able to accommodate up to 2,150 students when it opens in time for the 2025-26 school year.
KWTX
‘The community has truly come through’: McGregor community honors Monica Delgado, Miguel and Natalie Avila at funeral
McGregor, Texas (KWTX) - It was a solemn day in McGregor as hundreds of community members gathered at the Exchange Events Center to mourn and honor the lives of Monica Delgado, Miguel Avila and Natalie Avila. They were three of the five victims in the McGregor mass shooting that rocked...
KWTX
Out on the Brazos attendees, performers explain significance of pride
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 400 to 500 people attended Out on The Brazos to celebrate their true selves. Attendees could enjoy live drag performances, shop from vendors and participate in discussions centered on various LGBT issues. KWTX News 10 asked vendors, event-goers and performers what pride means to them.
KWTX
‘A beautiful soul’: Nursing students at Temple College honor Natalie Aviles with special message on her chair
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Fellow nursing classmates of Natalie Aviles, 20, a beloved member of the McGregor community shot and killed in a shooting rampage that left her mother and three neighbors dead on Sept. 29, are making sure the aspiring doctor who “always a smile on her face” is honored.
KWTX
10 Things To Do : October 8-9
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!. Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo (hotfair.com) October Market Day (discovertemple.com)
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
KWTX
‘Exceptional people and wonderful women’: McGregor community bids a final farewell to Lori and Natalie Aviles
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Lori and Natalie Aviles, two of the five people killed in McGregor last Thursday, were laid to rest a week later. Hundreds gathered at the McGregor Exchange Event Center to pay their respects and bid them farewell. Lori and Natalie helped shine a bright light on...
