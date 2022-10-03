Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Ojulari will not travel with the Giants for Sunday's game in London after failing to practice with a calf injury this week. The second-year defensive end made his 2022 debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a previous calf issue, though he was a full participant throughout last week's practices. With Ojulari sidelined, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should once again see increased roles on the Giants' defensive line.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO