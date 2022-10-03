Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
CBS Sports
Saints legend Drew Brees says he'd still be playing had it not been for 2005 shoulder injury
In an alternate timeline, Drew Brees' body never took the physical toll it endured throughout his career and the former Chargers and Saints quarterback is still slinging it somewhere in the league today. The future Hall of Famer told the Associated Press that had it not been for a shoulder injury he suffered late in the 2005 season with San Diego, he'd be in lockstep with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady playing deep into his 40s.
CBS Sports
Notre Dame vs. BYU: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Notre Dame and No. 16 BYU head to Las Vegas for a marquee battle between two high-profile independent programs in the latest edition of The Shamrock Series. While Notre Dame has fallen out of the AP Top 25, the game still ranks as one of the best of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Week 6 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay returns 6-1
After looking like the clear-cut top team in college football through three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs hit some speed bumps over the past two weeks. They came out unscathed in the loss column, but shaky wins against Kent State and Missouri were enough to drop them to No. 2 in AP Poll. The Week 6 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook list the Bulldogs as 30-point favorites as they host Auburn in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup.
CBS Sports
Jimbo Fisher contract buyout: How much money Texas A&M would owe coach if Aggies move on from mega-deal
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-2 and out of the AP Top 25 for the second straight year. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Colts' Kwity Paye: Suffers ankle injury
Paye sustained an ankle injury and wasn't able to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos,James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Paye was taken off the field on a cart due to an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest against the Broncos. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely see extended snaps if the defensive end's injury is serious.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Ruled out in Week 5
Ojulari (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Ojulari will not travel with the Giants for Sunday's game in London after failing to practice with a calf injury this week. The second-year defensive end made his 2022 debut in Week 3 after missing the first two games of the season with a previous calf issue, though he was a full participant throughout last week's practices. With Ojulari sidelined, Jihad Ward and Nick Williams should once again see increased roles on the Giants' defensive line.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Devine Ozigbo: Up from practice squad
The Broncos have elevated Ozigbo from their practice squad ahead of Thursday night's game against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. With Javonte Williams (knee) on IR, Ozigbo will provide the Broncos with some added Week 5 backfield depth behind Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone, while also providing the team with another special teams option. It remains to be seen how much he's involved in the team's offense Thursday, though, with Gordon in line to handle lead duties against the Colts.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
CBS Sports
Broncos vs. Colts score: Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson stumble as Indianapolis barely wins ugly defensive battle
The Broncos and Colts each entered Thursday night's AFC showdown battered and bruised, with little offense to show for it. And boy did they keep that up in their prime-time "competition." Injuries, three-and-outs and forced throws headlined the ugly contest, with Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan taking turns seemingly trying to outdo each other in negative plays. The back-and-forth was so brutal, it turns out, that neither side could reach the end zone in four quarters, combining for six field goals to deadlock in a 9-9 tie that necessitated overtime. The Colts proceeded to win the coin toss, add another field goal, and stuff Denver on a fourth-and-1 in the red zone to secure the 12-9 victory.
