ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

$250 Rhode Island child tax-credit checks are on their way. Here's what you need to know

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vq52F_0iKYZSCq00

If you have young children, a check is in the mail.

Rhode Island will be paying out $250 election-year child tax credits starting this week, Gov. Dan McKee's administration announced Monday.

Parents making $100,000 per year or less – $200,000 if they are married and filing jointly – are eligible for the per-child credits, which were approved in the state budget in June.

Here's what you need to know:

What do I need to do to get a check?

If you have at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger last year and filed a state tax return, you don't have to do anything. The state Division of Taxation has gone through Rhode Island 2021 tax returns and prepared tax credits for everyone with children.

If I have more than one kid, do I get more money?

Yes. Families can claim credits for up to three children, so some will get $750.

When will checks arrive?

If you filed a tax return in the spring, you should get your child tax credit by the end of the month. If you filed for an extension, you should get your credit by the end of the year, state Tax Administrator Neena Savage said.

How many people are eligible?

The Division of Taxation expects to send checks out to 115,000 filers (a couple filing jointly would count as one filer,) with a combined 183,000 children.

How much are the credits costing the state?

$40 million is budgeted for the child tax credits.

Do babies born this year count?

No, only children born before Jan. 1 are eligible.

Are payments happening through direct deposit?

No. Paper checks only.

Can undocumented immigrants get checks?

If they have been paying Rhode Island taxes and have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, yes.

How can I find out if my check is coming?

The Rhode Island Division of Taxation website has information about the child tax credits program and a check tracker.

Is the timing of the checks political?

McKee on Monday denied that the timing of the tax credits is at all related to the Nov. 8 general election for which early voting begins Oct. 19.

"That would have happened in the [Democratic] primary," McKee told reporters after a news conference on the tax credits. "This was based on the timing of getting it out as quickly as possible."

The budget authorizing the checks was passed in June , and McKee said it takes around 90 days for administrators to get everything ready.

Ashley Kalus, McKee's Republican opponent on the November ballot, said she supports the child tax credits, but "what I don’t support is the governor waiting months to give them out."

Election 2022 Updates: McKee, Kalus at odds over special legislative session to suspend electricity bill tax

"The budget, which was signed in June, should have included a mechanism to get relief to families immediately, rather than making hardworking Rhode Islanders wait months. Given that the election is right around the corner, the timing is suspect," she said.

panderson@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7384

On Twitter: @PatrickAnderso_

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: $250 Rhode Island child tax-credit checks are on their way. Here's what you need to know

Comments / 17

sue
5d ago

Vote this pandered out! Kickback McKee, how much did he make on the soccer stadium deal!?!?!?!?

Reply
5
Nimue
5d ago

I didn't see who published the story had to go back...No wonder the Providence Journal is dead nobody can trust them either...One sided journal...McKee needs to go, it's funny how he waited weeks before the election to release funds...That doesn't excuse the almost 50% utility hike that effects all Rhode Islanders...

Reply
2
Charlotte Ciancio
5d ago

Why don’t you help the retired that make under $20,000.

Reply
9
Related
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for About $800,000

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes -- Newport's Point Section, Tiverton, and over the line in Taunton. All of the properties are in the $800,000 range. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Phyllis Ibbotson.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

SK to launch Community Electricity Aggregation program in 2023

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown is one of six Rhode Island cities and towns launching aggregation programs that use community-wide buying power to offer residents and businesses new options for electricity supply. Set to launch in May of 2023, the programs are the culmination of a multi-year effort...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

As temperatures drop in Southern RI, residents, businesses brace for rising energy costs

No matter how a home or business owner sees the upcoming cold fall and winter months, the chill will be felt in the bones and the wallet. Prices from the major heating suppliers — oil, natural gas and electricity — are either rising or showing the potential to increase. In an already increasing demand from higher prices and price hikes, this must-having heating for the home or business is now taking its share of leftover cash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
saltwatersportsman.com

Poachers Aplenty In Rhode Island

The fall run brings plenty of striped bass—and striped bass poachers—to the waters around Rhode Island. The fall run of striped bass brings legions of anglers to the New England coast. Most of them play by the rules—one fish between 28 and 35 inches per person, per day—but Rhode Island environmental police were busy busting poachers in late September.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Tax Credit#The Checks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Division Of Taxation
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s worst landlords gets a Sunday wake up call

On Sunday afternoon tenants of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island, gathered in West Warwick to deliver a letter of demands and announce that they’re organizing a tenant union to deal with the rats, bugs, mold, leaks, lack of heat, lack of water, and lead poisoning — some of which was detailed in Friday’s Providence Journal by reporter Amy Russo. On Sunday, tenants went public with the mistreatment they’ve suffered at the hands of Pioneer Investments, a major Rhode Island landlord, in the midst of the housing crisis.
WEST WARWICK, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Police in Rhode Island looking for public’s help to catch woman who alleged stole thousands from victim

Police in Rhode Island are looking for the public’s help in catching a thief that they say stole thousands from an unsuspecting victim. According to Warwick Police, on July 20th of this year, the person in the above photos entered the Hoxsie Citizens Bank and withdrew $8000 from a victim’s account without their consent. The same depicted person entered another Citizens Bank branch on the same day and made a similar withdrawal utilizing the same victim’s information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
iheart.com

McKee, Kalus Spar Over RICAS Results Release

So contentious is the race for governor in Rhode Island that there is a dispute about when the Education Department will release RICAS test scores. Education officials say it won’t be until after the election. Governor McKee says that’s the call of the education department. Republican Ashley Kalus...
EDUCATION
GoLocalProv

Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI

A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
REAL ESTATE
Jake Wells

$500 stimulus check likely coming your way

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy