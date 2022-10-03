ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states banning services

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpcO5_0iKYZOvA00

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states b 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood is making changes to help patients who have to travel to get abortion services.

It's been 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states like Illinois have seen a rush of patients traveling from neighboring states where abortion is banned.

To meet demand, the agency is now launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood tells NPR the mobile clinic will offer consultations and abortion pills later this year.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Texas has spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, other sanctuary cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending refugees from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago, we're getting an idea of how much all that costs. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Lone Star State spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, Martha's Vineyard, and other sanctuary cities. The move includes a total of 12,000 people so far. More than 1,800 ended up in Cook County.Now Florida and Arizona are also sending migrants to other states, as part of a protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
The Associated Press

Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

Tyson Foods to move corporate offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas

CHICAOG (CBS) -- Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.One of the world's largest meat producers said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will begin relocating early next year.The consolidation of corporate offices is intended to allow for closer collaboration and no layoffs will accompany the shift, the company said. Tyson plans to expand and remodel its headquarters in Kansas.The parent company of Jimmy Dean and Ball Park products employs about 137,000...
CHICAGO, IL
californiaglobe.com

California Joining Texas Lawsuit Opposing Prohibition on Out of State ‘Abortion’ Travel

Regardless of whether it should be legal, abortion is undeniably a gruesome procedure. However, abortion has become a virtual sacrament in California. Governor Gavin Newsom recently spent $100,000 on billboards in 7 red states, promoting “abortion tourism,” inviting women to come to California to have an abortion. The state is spending one million dollars on a new website prompting abortion in Calfornia. And California has set aside $200 million to pay travel and lodging costs of women in other states to come to California and have abortions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Issues#Mobile#Southern Illinois#The U S Supreme Court#Npr
Chronicle

Satanists File Federal Lawsuit to Overturn Idaho's Abortion Ban

The Satanic Temple has joined the legal effort to overturn Idaho's criminal ban on abortions. The religious organization headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Idaho on Friday alleging the law, which went into effect Aug. 25 and imposes felony criminal charges on any person performing an abortion in the state, violates members' Constitutional rights.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Thrillist

Everywhere Cannabis Legalization Is on the Ballot in November

Hungry for more midterms reading? We’ve got you covered. Ahead of the November 8, 2022 election, we’ve got voter guides covering state and local races in 16 cities plus details on everything from everywhere issues like abortion access and climate change action are on the ballot to how to ensure you are registered to vote. Head to Thrillist’s midterm elections hub page for more.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Congressman Sean Casten's teenage daughter, Gwen, died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Months after his 17-year-old daughter's sudden death, Congressman Sean Casten's office revealed she died of a sudden heart condition.Gwen Casten died in her sleep on June 13. At the time, Congressman Sean Casten remembers late daughter, Gwen, as "happy, healthy, well adjusted young woman", and it wasn't until Friday that her cause of death was made public.In a statement, the Casten family said Gwen died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat that caused her heart to stop. The family said they likely will never know what caused the heart condition. "Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Advocates and leaders bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Advocates are standing up to domestic violence.October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and on Thursday morning, activists and other support groups held a leadership breakfast.Organizers said that domestic violence shootings and homicides are up 21%, even as other shootings and homicides are down.CBS 2 spoke to one of those organizers about how to reverse this trend. "We've got to limit access to guns for those committing domestic violence. We've got to strengthen our safety planning and support for survivors so when they are trying to leave and at their most dangerous time, that we have resources that can support them," said Amanda Pyron, Executive Director at The Network. "And we need to raise awareness. If there's a firearm involved in a domestic violence situation, survivors are 500 times more likely to be the victim of a homicide."If you or someone you know needs help, call the Illinois Domestic Violence Hotline at 877-863-6338.
CHICAGO, IL
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Officials Call Upon Katie Hobbs to Reject Universal ESA Law Referendum

Arizona officials are calling on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to expedite the signature-counting process for the referendum against Arizona’s Universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) law, including the bill’s sponsor, State Representative Ben Toma (R-Maricopa). “We expect that your office will have formally rejected the referendum petition as...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Pleasant, cool weather ahead of warmup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pleasantly cool weather will continue in the Chicago area through midweek as temperatures warm up. Then a quick front brings a chance of rain and a drop in temperatures. Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 41 degrees. Expect Sunday to be mostly sunny and chilly to start the Chicago Marathon. Then conditions remain sunny and cool most of the day. Things will slowly warm up after that, and rain returns Wednesday, followed by a cooldown. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
120K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy