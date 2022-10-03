Read full article on original website
America is divided and broken — so is my church. Is there hope? Absolutely
It is easier to hate than to love. It is easier to cut someone off than to work on a relationship. This has never been more clear to me than in my own family this year. Suddenly people are not speaking with each other, vitriol is shared back and forth, and "I'm never talking to ..." has been uttered. It's crazy, and I believe my family is only a small reflection of the current state of this country. At the same time, I have also experienced tremendous unity, love and the good feelings of family this year. As I discuss the brokenness of my religious world in the evangelical church, I will share the unity that I have found all around me.
Bullet-proof glass, guards: U.S. election offices tighten security for Nov. 8 midterms
Oct 9 (Reuters) - When voters in Jefferson County, Colorado, cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, they will see security guards stationed outside the busiest polling centers.
Money no longer fears LGBTQ people | Column
You know what’s really conservative? We’re talking more conservative than Southern Baptists, Fox “News” and the GOP combined. You know what’s that conservative?. Meaning big money — corporate money. It doesn’t do quixotic or go out on limbs. Money likes safe harbors and sure things. Its risks are calculated and considered. It is not sentimental.
Op-Ed: The monumental mortality of sequoias
In the span of one human lifetime, Californians may be witnessing forests of millennial giants convert to chapparal.
‘The US dammed us up’: how drought is threatening Navajo ties to ancestral lands
Candice Mendez grew up on the Navajo reservation in a home that lacked running water and electricity. There was no phone service and few paved roads. A supermarket was miles away. But to Mendez, now 39, it felt like a time of abundance. “We did not want for anything,” she...
My Spin -- Who's got the power?
Sometimes simple explanations aren’t enough. That’s certainly the case with a North Carolina lawsuit the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider. The case, Moore v. Harper, is asking the high court to affirm that the North Carolina legislature has absolute and irrefutable power for passing laws regarding elections, especially in setting district boundaries.
America's gourd addiction: Why President Biden must mandate a one-gourd-per-household rule
Move over, pumpkins. America's decorative gourd curiosity has become a full-blown addiction. Biden must implement a one-gourd-per-household rule.
Endorsement: Gov. Newsom has earned another term leading California
In his next term, the governor must ensure that the progressive changes he's pushed are implemented effectively.
The Onion makes a serious point. Police violated Ohio man's rights for mocking them.
While most thought the posts were funny, Parma, Ohio police were not amused. An officer announced on TV a criminal investigation into the parody page.
