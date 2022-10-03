Read full article on original website
Foundry and Red Square Have Joined Forces to Create Good Giant, the Largest Gaming-Focused Creative Agency in the Country
MOBILE, Ala. and RENO, Nev. (Oct. 5, 2022) — With decades of combined experience in integrated advertising, marketing and strategic communications, Nevada-based Foundry and Alabama-based Red Square Agency have merged to create the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country, Good Giant. “Good Giant delivers large agency resources, depth...
Nevada Health Link Announces New Plan Options and Plan Rates for 2023 Open Enrollment Period
CARSON CITY, Nev. (Oct. 3, 2022) – Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the state agency, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), has announced the expansion of new plan options for the upcoming Open Enrollment Period (OEP). Starting today, Nevadans can visit NevadaHealthLink.com and start “window shopping” to compare and explore plans prior to OEP beginning Nov. 1, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023.
Las Vegas Area Home Prices Hold Steady After Three-Month Slide
A report released Thursday by Las Vegas REALTORS® (LVR) shows local home prices holding steady after declining for three straight months, with fewer properties selling and more available for sale. LVR reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service...
NV Energy’s Powershift Helps Businesses Save Money
We all need to make moves now to save energy for future generations. But for business owners, upgrading lighting and other equipment at a business, even though it’s the right thing to do, can be a major investment in time, money and resources. That’s why NV Energy is working...
