my40.tv
Proposal that once involved rebuild of Shiloh Ingles revised and reduced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A development proposal that once involved the replacement of the Ingles in the Shiloh area of Asheville has been revised and reduced, according to city planning officials. The proposal, which WLOS reported on earlier this summer, initially included demolition of the Ingles in the South...
Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
my40.tv
Work set to begin on Graham County section of Corridor K; boost to local economy expected
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — State and local leaders gathered in Graham County on Monday to symbolically break ground on a 12-mile stretch of Corridor K, connecting Robbinsville and Stecoah. They expect the highway to rev up access and the local economy. This final Corridor K expansion is the...
thebluebanner.net
Hurricane Ian reaches Asheville
Hurricane Ian hit the Asheville area Friday evening, bringing with it cold 50-degree weather and wind. Ian brought light rain on Friday and throughout the weekend.
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
my40.tv
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
iheart.com
AVL Murder Featured on Discovery, APD: "Fatal Hit n Run still Unsolved"
(Henderson County, NC) -- Work is about to begin at a new Henderson County industrial park. A groundbreaking is set for Thursday morning on McMurray Road in Flat Rock, where developers are constructing four buildings for the Blue Ridge Commerce Center. It's an 80-million-dollar project that should be completed next year.
avlwatchdog.org
Out-of-State Patients Surge at Asheville Clinic As Nearby States Ban, Restrict Abortions
More than half of the patients seeking abortion care at Asheville’s Planned Parenthood clinic are now coming from out of state, as nearby states move to ban or restrict the procedure in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that struck down the constitutional right to abortion, according to Planned Parenthood officials.
Sylva Herald
FABULOUS 5 FAMILY YARD SALE
FABULOUS 5 FAMILY YARD SALE, Saturday, October 8, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Savannah Community Building, 4752 US Hwy 41 S, Sylva. Small appliances, Avon, furniture, clothing and more - too much to list. 31e.
my40.tv
5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Schools across the nation have been hit with fake threats of an active shooter. The latest happened Wednesday involving numerous schools in South Carolina, including Greenville High School. Police received a call from an unknown man stating that there was a shooting at the school. The police were able to quickly determine that the threat was a hoax.
my40.tv
Update: Missing Macon man found, transported for treatment, authorities say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Macon County authorities say Chester Stanley has been located by first responders and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. ______________________. Macon County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia. Authorities say 86-year-old Chester Stanley was...
Mountain Xpress
Local orgs update Buncombe on opioid response
The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
WYFF4.com
Couple creates creepy Halloween house in Franklin just for the smiles, scare of it
FRANKLIN, N.C. — Her friend calls it the coolest Halloween house in town and says "the entire property will creep you out." Denise Gallo first told WYFF News 4 about the elaborately decorated house on Lickskillet Road, in Franklin, North Carolina, but it's something you just have to see to believe.
my40.tv
Haywood County woman indicted on federal threat, kidnapping charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Haywood County woman on 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after she was accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Is Home to One of the Best “Castles” in America
Have you ever dreamed about what it is like to be a princess/prince? Or maybe even straight to king/queen? A North Carolina mansion is one of the most dazzling castles in America. Honestly, growing up I always thought castles were homes in forests somewhere around the world. Never did I really think I would be close to or even see a castle in person. They just always seemed like such a part of a fantasy we had as children. I guess I was wrong with that one.
FOX Carolina
Update on standoff in Greenville County
People in Western NC may notice low flying airplanes starting tomorrow. It's all part of a plan to limit the spread of rabies in the area.
my40.tv
Developers submit preliminary plans for boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Developers have submitted preliminary plans to build a five-story boutique hotel in downtown Waynesville. According to the current plans, the Marriott-branded hotel would be located on Depot Street, near the historic courthouse. It would have 75 rooms and two leased spaces for retail or restaurants.
Mountain Xpress
Development roundup: Asheville proposes changes to manufactured home rules
The public will be able to provide input on two conditional rezoning requests and one proposed zoning text amendment at the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, which will take place in person at City Hall’s first-floor North Conference Room at 70 Court Plaza. A pre-meeting of the same body to review the agenda, which is open to the public but does not allow public comment, will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the fifth-floor Large Conference Room.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time Animal Control Officer I to work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time Animal Control Officer I to work at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Job responsibilities include patrolling of designated areas of the county noting violations of animal control laws, warning citizens of violations, and picking up and/or otherwise controlling stray animals; responding to and investigating complaints and animal bites reported by citizens and attempting to resolve problems by informing all concerned as to the appropriate laws and regulations and negotiating satisfactory action or compliance. This position will assist at the the animal control shelter in the care of animals by arranging for the adoption of animals; the care & feeding of animals in custody; and the cleaning and maintenance of animal cages. Non-Trainee Starting Salary $29,482.10. Trainee Starting Salary $28,078.19. MINIMUM EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE: Graduation from high school and one year of experience as an Animal Control Officer, security officer, or related law enforcement role; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Valid North Carolina Driver's License required. Trainee and Work Against applications will be accepted. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County application (available at www.jacksonnnc.org) to Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or NC Works Career Works; 26 Ridgeway St., Suite2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, October 21, 2022. AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER Pre-employment drug screen and criminal background checks are required. Jackson County participates in the federal E-Verify program. 31-32e.
