A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.

HALIFAX, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO