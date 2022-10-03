Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Race For a Reason: Flutie 5k For Autism
We’re just days away from the 23rd annual Flutie 5k for Autism, which celebrates the community that’s helping to enhance the lives of those affected by autism. Each year the race and community grow larger and stronger. The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism helps individuals, organizations, and...
nbcboston.com
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
nbcboston.com
Boston Officials Report Elevated Virus Levels in Wastewater
Boston health officials said Friday they’re concerned about elevated levels of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater. The concentration of the virus increased by 3.1% over the past week and by nearly 100% over the past two weeks, according to the Boston Public Health Commission. New COVID-19 cases...
nbcboston.com
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
nbcboston.com
Man Learning to Walk Again After Losing Legs in Boston Construction Accident
Walking into Wilson Ortega's hospital room, visitors and staff are greeted with a big smile. Wednesday afternoon, the 34-year-old sat on the bed after taking a lunch break while his new prosthetic legs laid on the couch. Both of Ortega's legs were amputated in May after a work accident on...
nbcboston.com
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
nbcboston.com
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury
A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
nbcboston.com
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
nbcboston.com
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
nbcboston.com
Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
nbcboston.com
Brawl Follows High School Football Game in Boston's South End
A large fight broke out after a high school football game in Boston Friday, spilling into the streets of the South End. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park. They could be seen forming lines, blocking the streets surrounding the park. Video...
nbcboston.com
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
nbcboston.com
‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson
The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
nbcboston.com
Several Teens Arrested Following Brawl After High School Football Game in Boston
Police arrested six teenagers following a large fight that broke out after a high school football game in Boston's South End neighborhood on Friday. Dozens of officers with the Boston Police Department responded to the fight at Carter Park shortly before 6:30p.m. for a brawl that spilled into the streets of the South End.
nbcboston.com
Judge Says She Intends to Dismiss North End Restaurants' Lawsuit Against Boston
A group of restaurant owners in Boston's North End appear close to losing their federal lawsuit against the city of Boston, after the judge said Thursday she intends to dismiss it. The restaurant owners had sued over Mayor Michelle Wu's policy that eateries in the historic neighborhood had to pay...
nbcboston.com
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
nbcboston.com
Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital
Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
nbcboston.com
Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
nbcboston.com
Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated
There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
