Read full article on original website
Related
foxbangor.com
Maine’s drought conditions have improved
STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
foxbangor.com
Some DHHS files delivered to State’s oversight committee today
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been ordered to deliver child protective case files to an oversight committee. The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability or “OPEGA” received a subpoena for the case files of 4 children who died last year. A...
foxbangor.com
Schools given $1.6 million for education innovation
AUGUSTA- The Maine Department of Education is giving $1.6 million to schools across Maine for education innovation. It’s part of Maine’s Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures or ” RREV.”. The primary goal of RREV is generating innovative remote learning models that provide equitable high quality remote learning access...
foxbangor.com
Prosecution plays police recording in court of mother accused of murdering 3-year-old son
BELFAST — Friday the state called members of the Maine State Police Crime Lab to the stand. Their testimony confirmed blood stains found on three year old Maddox William’s clothing. Blood was found on the front and back of Maddox’s t-shirt, dinosaur comforter, and rectum area of his...
Comments / 1