Maine State

foxbangor.com

Maine’s drought conditions have improved

STATEWIDE– Drought conditions across the state have improved. Maine’s Drought Task Force met yesterday to discuss conditions around the state. Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 8% of the state is abnormally dry. About 3% of the state is experiencing moderate drought across 6 out of...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Some DHHS files delivered to State’s oversight committee today

AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has been ordered to deliver child protective case files to an oversight committee. The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability or “OPEGA” received a subpoena for the case files of 4 children who died last year. A...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Schools given $1.6 million for education innovation

AUGUSTA- The Maine Department of Education is giving $1.6 million to schools across Maine for education innovation. It’s part of Maine’s Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures or ” RREV.”. The primary goal of RREV is generating innovative remote learning models that provide equitable high quality remote learning access...
Maine State

