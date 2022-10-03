Read full article on original website
Pumpkinfest in Waddington
Hayrides, a pumpkin cannon, cornhole tournament, pumpkin painting, and music are among the activities at the Pumpkinfest in Waddington Saturday, Oct. 8. There is also a parade at 6 p.m. on Main St. and music by Matt Jock from 7-9 p.m. at the Island View Park. For story, click here. Photo by NCNow.
Barn quilts in Massena
Eight local women made barn quilts with artist Ruth McWilliams and shared their stories about the inspiration for their barn quilts during a recent two-week workshop. The Creative Aging workshop brought together the Traditional Arts in Upstate New York (TAUNY) and the Massena Public Library, where it was hosted. It was funded by the NYS Council on the Arts, From the left are Cindy Barnes, Ann Norton and Marie Kirwan. Photo courtesy of Ruth McWilliams.
Massena Meals on Wheels dishing up spaghetti for fundraiser
From left: Patty Raiti, Ann Aumand and Gail Elman dish up spaghetti for the Massena Meals on Wheels fundraiser today, Oct. 7, at 70 Hatfield Rd. The take-out meals are available until 5:30 or until sold out. (NCN Photo by Cheryl Shumway)
Fresh cider at Canton farmers market
Keith and Deb Howie, from Macedon, NY, sell fresh pressed apple cider made by Canton Apples at the Canton Farmers Market, Friday, Oct. 7. They make the trip to Canton every weekend in the fall to help out their son, Joel Howie, owner of Canton Apples. NCNow photo.
An apple a day
Kadi Donnelly, age 5, of Heuvelton picking an apple at Fobare's Fruits in Rensselaer Falls on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo by her mom Rebecca Donnelly.
Local goodies for Irish ambassador
Brasher Falls native Jim McLaughlin recently welcomed the newly appointed Irish Ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason at a reception dinner at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Saturday evening. Pictured is Jim presenting Nason with a ‘canoe’ load of 100% pure, organic maple products from his 300 acre maple farm (Shamrock Maple Products), Lake Ozonia Rd., town of Hopkinton. McLaughlin is a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (Irish/ Catholic organization) and the Irish American Unity Conference working on committees towards a united Ireland. Submitted Photo.
