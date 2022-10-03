Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash Jurberg
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Texas Woman Removes Colony of Bees With Zero Protective Gear: VIDEO
Bees are an integral part of our fragile ecosystem. And, while these insects do have a rather painful defense mechanism with their stinging capabilities, their goal is rarely to harm. Instead, the goal of the members in the average honey bee colony is to work outdoors, focusing on completing the task at hand and protecting the queen at all costs.
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years
Photos: Loretta Lynn through the years AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 02: Loretta Lynn performs in concert during Rodeo Austin at the Travis County Expo Center on March 2, 2014 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic) (Gary Miller/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH
Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
Here are some post-governor debate responses from Greg Abbott, Beto O’Rourke
In Friday's hour-long debate between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke, we could only get to so many questions.
Alligator Caught in Surf Stuns Texas Beachgoers
A huge alligator found itself in salty waters and surprised plenty of beachgoers on a popular stretch at South Padre Island, Texas. A 7.5 foot alligator worked its way into the salty waters and was eventually rescued by wildlife officials. Beachgoers started posting photos and videos of the alligator to...
Texas Pete Facing Lawsuit Because It’s Made in North Carolina, Not Texas
What do you reach for when you’re looking to top your Tex-Mex dinner with the perfect hot sauce? Well, if you’re looking for the authentic taste of the Lone Star State you should probably steer clear of one brand. The makers of Texas Pete are currently facing a class action lawsuit after one consumer discovered that they make the sauce in North Carolina.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke stopped by 'Harry's House' after rally
AUSTIN, Texas — "Harry's House" had a special appearance from Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke on Sunday night. Harry Styles has been making waves across Austin during his residency at the Moody Center on the University of Texas campus. On Styles' fifth night of shows, O'Rourke was seen in the pit, dancing to the songs Styles was playing.
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Officer’s wife reacts to funeral photos of Austin Mayor Steve Adler
The wife of an Austin police officer killed during an off-duty crash said she felt "crushed" after seeing photos that circulated online Monday of the mayor possibly falling asleep at the funeral.
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
Goodblend CannaBus stops in San Angelo on Tuesday
This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will help educate those across the state of Texas on medical cannabis and hopes to energize supporters.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Woman Loses Wedding Band Before Hurricane Ian, Finds It After Storm
When Hurricane Ian crashed onto the Florida coast recently one woman was certain her wedding ring was long gone. Shortly before Ian ravaged the southwest coast of the Sunshine State, Ashley Garner misplaced her wedding ring outside her Florida home. As the impending category four storm was making its way...
Austin mayor slammed by police advocates for falling asleep during fallen officer's funeral
Austin Mayor Steve Adler apologized on Monday after appearing to fall asleep at the funeral of fallen police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin.
Michigan Cat Breaks World Record, Named ‘Tallest Domestic Cat’
A cat in Michigan named Fenrir was awarded a very special honor recently. He officially broke the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir stands 18.8 inches tall, surpassed only by his older brother, Arcturus, who stood more than 19 inches tall before his tragic death in a house fire in 2017.
5 displaced after fire burns 2 north Austin homes
AFD said everyone involved is safe, but five people and a dog need a new place to stay.
Tennessee Officials Air-Dropping Marshmallow-Flavored Rabies Vaccines to Raccoons
Raccoons in Tennessee are in for a sugary surprise. According to the state’s officials, wildlife authorities plan to give raccoons a rabies vaccine with a sweet twist. The Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services and the Tennessee Department of Health plans to airdrop marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines to the animals wrapped in fishmeal.
4 dead, several others injured in Austin following string of crashes
AUSTIN, Texas - At least four people are dead and several are injured after a string of crashes in Central Texas this weekend. On Friday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on the 4200 block of South Congress Avenue near Ben White Boulevard around 11 p.m. The next morning, around 3:30 a.m., a two car collision sent one vehicle flying into the Bel Air Motel just a few miles down the road. Four people were injured.
