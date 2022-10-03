ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

whvoradio.com

High School Marching Bands Have Successful Weekend

The Christian County Colonel Marching Band was named the reserve grand champion Saturday at the Murray State Festival of Champions. The Colonel band took first place in all classes for the best guard, best percussion, and best visual. Murray High took grand champion honors by 2.15 points over Christian County High. The Colonel band did win first place in Class 4A.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke

Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
PEMBROKE, KY
lite987whop.com

UHA Blazes Through Falcons for District Title Birth

Another beautiful evening at Fort Campbell on Tuesday night, this time for the boys half of the district eight semifinals. Matchup number one featured UHA taking on the host team for a spot in Thursday nights title game. The Blazers, did not take that lightly. With twenty-five minutes to go...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
lite987whop.com

UHA Defeats County to Reach District Title Game

Matchup one was UHA taking on Christian County; or your one and four seed respectively. Back on the 24th of September these two played a very tight and close affair. A 1-0 Lady Blazer win and that really sparked the Lady Colonels who proceeded to lose by only a goal in the following game to Fort Campbell 2-3.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday

The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween

It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Street party to celebrate 150 years of Hanson

HANSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A local Kentucky town is celebrating 150 years. On October 22, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a street party celebrating the city of Hanson’s 150th “birthday.” The event is located in Historic Downtown Hanson at Sunset Road. Organizers say food trucks, crafters, vendors, bounce house, outdoor movies, […]
HANSON, KY
lite987whop.com

UHA Blazes to District Championship

A rivalry for the district title. Hopkinsville and UHA on a neutral field. This was a tight game back on September 17th, a 2-1 Lady Blazer win at home, and the Lady Tigers certainly seemed to have gotten better as the year went on. Wednesday night it did not go...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hoptown Survives as County Falls Short In Semifinal

The sun had set on base and we settled in for a matchup in semifinal number two of district eight between two all too familiar foes. Christian County had defeated Hopkinsville earlier in the year and the Tigers were ready to win when it counted. The game was a defensive...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

No threat to Webster County schools

WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

One killed, three injured in Tiny Town Road collision

One person was killed and three were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened about 3:30 p.m., with Clarksville police saying 47-year old Sean Braxton of Clarksville was eastbound when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound automobile operated by 18-year-old Alexander Labarge of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Lady Tigers Claw Their Way Past Lady Falcons

The sun had set and the winner knew Wednesday they would be back to face UHA when Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell kicked-off to begin District 8 semifinal number two. It was soccer under the lights, and man did it live up to the brightness of them. Let’s begin by outlining...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
lite987whop.com

Salvation Army looking for bell ringers, signups continue for angel tree

The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville is preparing for the Christmas season and there are ways you can sign up to help or to receive assistance if your family is in need. The Angel Tree program provides a better Christmas to children zero to 12 and seniors 62 and up who are in need and Lt. Lt. Lindsey Galabeas says you can apply to get a name on the Angel Tree online at saangeltree.org.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two New Faces Vie For Hopkinsville Ward 8 Seat

Hopkinsville City Council Ward 8 hopefuls would both bring a fresh perspective to the governoring body as neither has served before. During the Wednesday night, League of Women Voter forums Democrat Twila Dillard and Republican Terry Meeks discussed their visions. Dillard says her priorities would be getting to know the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE

