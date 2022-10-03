Read full article on original website
Florida's insurance market was already on the edge — then Hurricane Ian hit
Hurricane Ian has now claimed at least 100 lives, and it left a bill - tens of billions of dollars in property damage. Now, some of that will be covered by insurance, but insurance in Florida was already in a tough situation before the hurricane. Six private property insurers went insolvent earlier this year, and many people in the path of the storm do not have flood insurance. Mark Friedlander is here from the Insurance Information Institute. He's based in Florida. Hey, Mark.
Damage from Hurricane Ian has made it hard for some Floridians to get to their homes
Pine Island, Florida's largest Gulf Coast island, was devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many residents stayed behind but have limited access to the mainland after the main road leading there was destroyed.
