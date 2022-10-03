Read full article on original website
Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics
Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
Body Discovered at Arches National Park Identified
The body, recently discovered within Utah’s Arches National Park (ARCH), has finally been identified as a Virginia woman. Found over the weekend of October 1-2, Arches park rangers and Grand County, Utah deputies recovered the woman’s body from the popular Devils Garden area of the national park. Kaitlyn Thomas, ARCH spokeswoman, says the body was located before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Tourists Risk Getting Attacked by Big Black Bear at Yellowstone National Park: VIDEO
Tourists at Yellowstone National Park risked getting mauled by a black bear after a large group of them blocked the road and crowded near the animal. The video below depicts a bear walking across a two-lane road in the park. The traffic is backed because of the amount of tourists who left the cars to get a closer look at the bear.
Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Rattles Oregon, Was Felt in Washington
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Oregon the other day. The shaking was so intense that some Washington residents even reported feeling it. According to KIRO 7, the earthquake hit early on Friday morning around 10 a.m. 4,400 people reported feeling it. Additionally, the news outlet shares that some people in Kalama, Washington also reported feeling the earthquake.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Closes Volcano Summit Due to ‘Increased Seismic Activity’
Mauna Loa Road and the Mauna Loa Lookout (6,662 feet elevation) will remain open to the public. But the summit that allows visitors to view the mouth of the gigantic Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closing to the public out of caution. “Due to elevated seismic...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Takes Down Yellowstone Bison After Epic Battle
In this crazy footage posted to YouTube, a grizzly bear and a bison face off at Yellowstone National Park. Ultimately, after a fierce battle, the bear defeats the bison. The entire intense encounter was caught on camera by user Michael Daus, who provided an in-depth narrative of the encounter in the video’s description. The incident occurred back on May 31, 2020.
Op-Ed: The monumental mortality of sequoias
In the span of one human lifetime, Californians may be witnessing forests of millennial giants convert to chapparal.
Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Collide Antlers in Epic Battle
Recently, a Rocky Mountain National Park tourist was left astounded after seeing two bull elk going at it in a field near Estes Park, CO. Unlike some of the ‘tourons’ we write about, the observer was a safe distance away from the animals and could capture the moment safely on camera. Check out the video of the two monster elks battling it out.
WATCH: ‘Father of the Year’ Gets Kids To Pose With Approaching Bull Elk
Tourists will do just about anything in the National Parks, and that includes putting their kids at risk to get the perfect photo. Like this dad who was caught in August taking a picture of his two kids while a huge bull elk approached. The elk ended up walking right past them, but it was still incredibly irresponsible. What happens the next time, when the elk doesn’t just saunter on past?
Sequoia National Park Announces Beloved Backcountry Winter Hut Will Be Closed for the Season
Sequoia National Park in California recently announced that the Pear Lake Hut will be closed for the 2022-23 winter season. This comes in response to the continued issues from the KNP Complex fire and the impact of Covid-19. The National Park is committed to restoring access to the hut in the 2023-24 season.
