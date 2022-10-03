Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Final Days
County legend Loretta Lynn sadly died last week. Her daughter spoke out about spending time… The post Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Final Days appeared first on Outsider.
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns the Loss of ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
Mentors mean a lot in people’s lives and for American Pickers host Mike Wolfe, Bob Petersen was one of those guys. Wolfe went on his Instagram account and offered some kind words about Petersen, who died recently. “A few days ago we lost a man that we looked to as a mentor,” Wolfe wrote.
Goat Missing Half of Its Head Shockingly Still Alive in Bizarre Viral Video
A now-viral video of a goat is shocking viewers. The poor animal is missing half of its head, but is still alive and going about its day. The video, shared by Nature is Metal on Instagram, showed the person taking the video drive up to a goat. However, when faced head-on, the top half of the goat’s head is missing. The goat is still just walking alongside the road. The caption of the post offers a possible explanation to the goat’s injury.
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Her Husband Cactus as She Grieves Naomi’s Death
It’s been a trying year for Wynonna Judd. After The Judds announced a reunion tour, her mother Naomi committed suicide. It was one day before the iconic duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Through those difficult times, Wynonna Judd says that her husband, Cactus Moser, has made her life easier. The 58-year-old spoke to People about their relationship.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 26 Years of Marriage to Faith Hill in Tear-Jerking Post
Grab some tissues, this one will be a tear-jerker. On Thursday (October 6th), country music icon Tim McGraw took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Faith Hill, on their 26th anniversary. “Wow, 26 years!” Tim McGraw declared in the post, which features a video of...
Shania Twain Hit Named Best Karaoke Song in History
Shania Twain is adding another feather to her cap in a fantastic 2022 for the icon. Billboard named the 100 best karaoke songs of all time, and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” tops the list. The track is from Shania Twain’s breakthrough, crossover album, 1997’s Come on Over. It reached the top ten in six countries. It hit the top five on the Hot Country Songs chart and it was certified platinum by the RIAA. It also won a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.
WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank
The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
Morgan Wallen Changes Instagram Bio, Sends Fans Into Frenzy
Morgan Wallen fans think that they’re on to something. The “You Proof” singer recently changed his Instagram bio, and it didn’t go without notice. There was no explanation from him for the change, but it now reads “Born With a Beer In My Hand.” And social media sleuths believe this is going to be a new song. Or album. Or something. But it’s definitely something. A few TikTokers posted about it and it quickly spread across other social media platforms.
Keith Urban Brings Luke Combs Onstage During Nashville Concert
Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour swung through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday. He’s always brought big guests to the hometown show. He brought out Carrie Underwood a few years ago. And the Tennessee State marching band. So we knew there would be guests. But we didn’t expect him to bring out one of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Combs joined Keith Urban at the show for a couple of songs to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Strange’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Miranda Lambert took some time from her stay in Las Vegas to zip over to Los Angeles for a television appearance. Check out her performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – Strange (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo)
‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed
After rumors swirled that Sylvester Stallone and his wife were headed for divorce, we now know they’re back together. According to reports, a judge dismissed their divorce less than two months after his wife filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” actor. The announcement also comes two weeks after the pair decided to call off their divorce per reports from Page Six.
Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single
For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Shows Off His New ‘Bling’ on Vacation With Wife
Yellowstone season five draws closer and closer to its November 13 premiere and fans cannot wait to see the next chapter of the Dutton family drama. In the meantime, the show’s stars have finished filming and some of them are taking some time to unwind. Including Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser.
Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
Wynonna Judd Posts Touching Pic From Judds Tour With Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde
Wynonna Judd is back at The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ In her second weekend of dates, she was joined by Ashley McBryde. The stops included Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday and Green Bay, Wisc. on Saturday. Wynonna Judd posted a photo of the first night to Instagram to mark the occasion. Check out the post below.
John Fogerty Poses With Alligator in Epic ‘Born on the Bayou’ Pic
It looks like John Fogerty is back on the bayou. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman posted a photo on Friday of himself in a boat near an alligator. Check out the post below. “Born on the Bayou” was released on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s second album, Bayou Country. The album dropped...
