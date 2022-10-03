ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation

When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

Goat Missing Half of Its Head Shockingly Still Alive in Bizarre Viral Video

A now-viral video of a goat is shocking viewers. The poor animal is missing half of its head, but is still alive and going about its day. The video, shared by Nature is Metal on Instagram, showed the person taking the video drive up to a goat. However, when faced head-on, the top half of the goat’s head is missing. The goat is still just walking alongside the road. The caption of the post offers a possible explanation to the goat’s injury.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Lane
Person
Thomas Rhett
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Sound Off on Season 13 Premiere

Blue Bloods kicked off its 13th season, and fans took to social media to voice a myriad of opinions about their beloved show’s return. The season began with some heavy material. The episode put a Reagan in the hospital early on. Two of his relatives are on a mission to bring the guilty party to justice. Some fans were up in arms about the drama, while others found it a welcome return.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Hit Named Best Karaoke Song in History

Shania Twain is adding another feather to her cap in a fantastic 2022 for the icon. Billboard named the 100 best karaoke songs of all time, and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” tops the list. The track is from Shania Twain’s breakthrough, crossover album, 1997’s Come on Over. It reached the top ten in six countries. It hit the top five on the Hot Country Songs chart and it was certified platinum by the RIAA. It also won a GRAMMY for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 2000.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tour Bus#Bus Driver#Taste Of Country
Outsider.com

WATCH: Jaguar Drags Away Massive Crocodile on River Bank

The wildlife we see in nature can be brutal…after all, it’s all about survival of the fittest. This is exactly what we see in one intense video clip shared on Instagram recently. It’s a moment of savage no-holds-barred hunting by a fierce jaguar as the feline pulls a massive crocodile from the water. Dragging it away along the riverbank to certain doom.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Changes Instagram Bio, Sends Fans Into Frenzy

Morgan Wallen fans think that they’re on to something. The “You Proof” singer recently changed his Instagram bio, and it didn’t go without notice. There was no explanation from him for the change, but it now reads “Born With a Beer In My Hand.” And social media sleuths believe this is going to be a new song. Or album. Or something. But it’s definitely something. A few TikTokers posted about it and it quickly spread across other social media platforms.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Brings Luke Combs Onstage During Nashville Concert

Keith Urban’s ‘Speed of Sound’ tour swung through Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday. He’s always brought big guests to the hometown show. He brought out Carrie Underwood a few years ago. And the Tennessee State marching band. So we knew there would be guests. But we didn’t expect him to bring out one of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Combs joined Keith Urban at the show for a couple of songs to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Miranda Lambert Performs ‘Strange’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Miranda Lambert took some time from her stay in Las Vegas to zip over to Los Angeles for a television appearance. Check out her performance of “Strange” on Jimmy Kimmel Live below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – Strange (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=22&v=TV0ZzsSINTQ&feature=emb_logo)
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Divorce Case Officially Dismissed

After rumors swirled that Sylvester Stallone and his wife were headed for divorce, we now know they’re back together. According to reports, a judge dismissed their divorce less than two months after his wife filed for divorce from the “Tulsa King” actor. The announcement also comes two weeks after the pair decided to call off their divorce per reports from Page Six.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single

For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show

Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

568K+
Followers
63K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy