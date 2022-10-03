ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show

Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Poll: What’s the Best Offspring Album? – Vote Now

The Offspring were one of the few groups that helped bring punk-infused rock back into the mainstream in the early '90s. They released 10 albums since they formed in the mid-'80s, but which is the best? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
The Best Rock + Metal Songs of September – Staff Favorites + More

Here are the best rock and metal songs of September, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from September and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time

While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Machine Gun Kelly Pays Homage to Chester Bennington at U.K. Show

The death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington still resonates with many of his fans, and one of his fans in the music industry, Machine Gun Kelly, took the opportunity to pay tribute to Bennington during a recent show in London. While performing at the OVO Arena Wembley this past weekend,...
