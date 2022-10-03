Read full article on original website
Iron Maiden Announce 40th Anniversary ‘The Number of the Beast’ Vinyl With One Big Track List Change
Earlier this year, Iron Maiden's historic The Number of the Beast album turned 40 years old and now the metal legends have announced a triple vinyl reissue of the record, which features one big change in the track list in addition to the inclusion of the Beast Over Hammersmith live album.
Why Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Is One of the Greatest Albums of All Time
We've always thought that Alice in Chains' sophomore album Dirt is one of the greatest albums of all time, but for its 30th anniversary, we wanted to do something special to honor it, so we created a mini-documentary. Nirvana's Nevermind knocked Michael Jackson's Dangerous from the top of the album...
Miley Cyrus Shares Voicemail From Taylor Hawkins Telling Her to Cover Def Leppard’s ‘Photograph’
One of the highlights of Tuesday's Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was when Miley Cyrus came out to join Def Leppard on a cover of the band's "Photograph." But this was no mere guest spot, as Cyrus revealed online that her covering "Photograph" was actually the idea of the late Foo Fighters drummer himself.
Feast Your Eyes on the Signature Ozzy Burger at a Metal-Themed Restaurant
A signature Ozzy Osbourne hamburger cooked up by Grim 'Em All, the rockin' Southern California metal-themed burger joint, is coming soon. It's to commemorate the release of Patient Number 9, Osbourne's latest solo album. The album emerged earlier this month. To introduce the burger, a 25-foot inflatable Ozzy that's traveled...
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
9 Things We Love About Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Loudwire is bringing you 9 Things We Love About Slipknot's New Album, The End, So Far because as your No. 1 destination for all things Slipknot, what else on earth could we possibly be doing on release day?. Not since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) have we only had to...
Mike Patton – Singers Are Idiots, Think They Own the F–king Show
Mike Patton may be one of the greatest frontmen with one of the greatest voices in rock, but he has a humble perspective about his role in the bands he fronts. He thinks that most singers are idiots who think they own the show, and that the most important thing to do as a vocalist is to simply be part of the band.
Rage Against the Machine Cancel 2023 North American Tour, Zack de la Rocha Issues Statement
Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha has some disappointing news to deliver, revealing that the recovery from his torn achilles tendon injury will need more time and that as a result the band has decided to call off their 2023 North American tour dates. Fans will recall de...
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
Nita Strauss Makes Surprise Guest Appearance With Alice Cooper at Colorado Concert
You can go home again! During Alice Cooper's concert at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado last night (Oct. 4), he was joined by a familiar face - guitarist Nita Strauss. Strauss turned up during Cooper's encore to rock his staple "School's Out" on guitar, with the legendary shock...
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants to Write Music With Metallica’s James Hetfield Again
Could things perhaps come full circle at some point for Megadeth's Dave Mustaine? While his legendary career started off with Metallica before he was fired from the band, Mustaine revealed in a new interview that it's his hope that one day he could work with James Hetfield once more on music.
See The Killers Bring Out Bruce Springsteen for Madison Square Garden Encore
"Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?" frontman Brandon Flowers asked the crowd as The Killers wrapped up their show at Madison Square Garden last night, October 1. The band then brought out The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, who joined in for an epic 3-song encore.
Poll: What’s the Best Offspring Album? – Vote Now
The Offspring were one of the few groups that helped bring punk-infused rock back into the mainstream in the early '90s. They released 10 albums since they formed in the mid-'80s, but which is the best? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
The Best Rock + Metal Songs of September – Staff Favorites + More
Here are the best rock and metal songs of September, 2022!. It was the most stacked month of new music so far this year with some seriously huge acts all dropping fresh tunes. Even so, plenty of newcomers and other artists dominated our listening habits this month. Beyond all the essentials, the Loudwire staff has made selections for their own personal favorites from September and it's possible you may have missed some of these. There's literally hundreds of new songs coming out each week, but nothing was as good as what you'll find below!
Jay Weinberg Reveals a Slipknot Secret While Playing ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’
What’s true and false about Slipknot? Drummer Jay Weinberg joined us to prove and disprove what’s written about him and the band on Wikipedia. If you see Jay in person, don’t call him “ballbag.” Despite what Wikipedia says, that’s not one of Weinberg’s actual nicknames. However, Jay has a theory on why that got added to his Wiki page.
How Slipknot’s Jim Root + Mick Thomson Dealt With Their Depression During the Pandemic
To say that many people went through a "funk" during the pandemic is probably an understatement. Two of Slipknot's members - guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson - have revealed their own bouts of depression during the pandemic, speaking with Guitar World about how they eventually escaped each of their "funks."
Oasis + Liam Gallagher Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Reveals His Cancer Is ‘Gone’
There's some good news from former Oasis and recent Liam Gallagher guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who has revealed that after a recent doctor's visit, he's learned that his cancer is now gone. Arthurs was diagnosed with tonsil cancer back in April, revealing his plans to take a break from playing...
Dave Lombardo Reveals His 5 Greatest Punk Albums of All-Time
While most know Dave Lombardo from his years killing it behind the kit with thrash metal icons Slayer, one of his current bands, Dead Cross, finds him dabbling more in the punk world. And it is Lombardo's punk background the piqued the interest of a fan in the latest issue of Metal Hammer to ask the musician for his five favorite punk albums.
Machine Gun Kelly Pays Homage to Chester Bennington at U.K. Show
The death of Linkin Park's Chester Bennington still resonates with many of his fans, and one of his fans in the music industry, Machine Gun Kelly, took the opportunity to pay tribute to Bennington during a recent show in London. While performing at the OVO Arena Wembley this past weekend,...
