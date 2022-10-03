ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

Levi Strauss' (LEVI) Q3 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

LEVI - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales missed the same. LEVI’s adjusted earnings of 40 cents a share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. However, quarterly earnings decreased 16.7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level. The bottom line excludes an adverse currency impact of 4 cents a share.
Zacks.com

Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock

RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com

First Republic (FRC) to Raise $390M With Common Stock Offering

FRC - Free Report) declined 2.7% after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of its common stock. With the offering, the company expects to raise gross proceeds of $390.3 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions as well as anticipated offering expenses. The company has also...
Zacks.com

Is Blucora (BCOR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

BCOR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Blucora is one of 334 individual stocks in...
Zacks.com

Is ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

CCXI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. ChemoCentryx is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Zacks.com

Why ArcBest (ARCB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

ARCB - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this freight transportation and logistics company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 29.03%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com

Is Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMN - Free Report) closed at $111.66, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the health care staffing company had gained...
Zacks.com

Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

ATI - Free Report) closed at $27.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

ABR - Free Report) closed at $11.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com

Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

MNTK - Free Report) : This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. Montauk Renewables, Inc. Price and Consensus. Montauk Renewables, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montauk Renewables, Inc. Quote. Montauk’s...
Zacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EOG - Free Report) closed at $127.53, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CNQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.01, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Retain Chemed (CHE) Stock for Now

CHE - Free Report) is gaining from continued strength in the Roto-Rooter segment. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2022 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The improvement in assisted living facility admissions buoys optimism. A favorable solvency position is encouraging too. However, the continued sales decline in the VITAS arm and pandemic-led disruptions do not bode well.
Zacks.com

Five Below (FIVE) Rides High on Strategies: Apt to Hold

FIVE - Free Report) seems well poised for growth, thanks to its robust business strategies. FIVE’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply-chain operations, strengthening digital capabilities and remodeling stores will continue to yield solid results. Also, FIVE remains committed to enhancing customer experience through several ways. Its Triple-Double growth strategy also looks encouraging.
