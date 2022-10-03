Read full article on original website
Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not authorized to...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV — A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7. Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven't been identified.
Teen's mother disputes Iran, says she died of blows to head
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country.
Bosnia election officials investigate possible vote-rigging
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s election authorities expressed concerns Friday over widespread problems at polling stations and reports of irregularities and vote-rigging in the general election last weekend. They ordered ballot checks at over 1,000 polling stations and promised to investigate all potential failings before certifying the results of the vote.
Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993. The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief before the small coffins of children Friday after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred 36 people. At least 24 of the dead were children, mostly preschoolers. The grisly gun...
Department of Justice charges Malaysian citizen for trafficking over $725K of rhinoceros horns
The United States Department of Justice anounced that Malaysian national Teo Boon Ching was charged for trafficking over $725,000 worth of rhinoceros horns.
Russia strikes annexed area; More bodies found in Kharkiv
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia concentrated attacks Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed as the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 12. In a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and...
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow's relationship with its Western...
US sanctions Asian firms over North Korean fuel shipments
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the midst of increasingly aggressive North Korean missile launches this week, the U.S. on Friday imposed sanctions on people and firms in Asia accused of helping North Korea procure fuel in violation of U.N. sanctions. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control targeted two people and...
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
