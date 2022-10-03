ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets life for 2021 killing near Kentwood

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hAnv_0iKYVVHX00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man near Kentwood in early 2021.

Jonqual Shaw, 30, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shaw was convicted in August of murder and weapons charges in the death of MarKel Williams, 23.

Williams was shot at the Clarion Inn and Suite in Cascade Township on Jan. 6, 2021 . Authorities say it happened as Shaw and another man, Devanta Glasper, tried to rob Williams. Deputies found him lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Shaw was charged later that month.

Glasper was arrested in Arizona in February 2021. His case is still pending.

Lucille Ingram-Bradley
5d ago

It won't bring MarKel back, but justice was served. Rest Easy MarKel.

Guest
4d ago

Stop trying to look tough we’re waiting on you in the inside can’t wait to see ya sweetie!!!!!!!!!!!!

