Man gets life for 2021 killing near Kentwood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man near Kentwood in early 2021.

Jonqual Shaw, 30, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Shaw was convicted in August of murder and weapons charges in the death of MarKel Williams, 23.

Williams was shot at the Clarion Inn and Suite in Cascade Township on Jan. 6, 2021 . Authorities say it happened as Shaw and another man, Devanta Glasper, tried to rob Williams. Deputies found him lying in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Shaw was charged later that month.

Glasper was arrested in Arizona in February 2021. His case is still pending.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.