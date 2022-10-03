Both yoga and meditation have been found to produce similar benefits, helping to improve your mental and physical health in various ways. While meditation primarily works on your mind and thought patterns, yoga moves your body and can help improve your fitness. This isn’t to say that yoga doesn’t work with your mind and improve your mental health. Research has found that yoga can have a positive effect on your mental health too and meditation can also benefit you physically.

