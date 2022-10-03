Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
Healthline
Why Experts Are Telling Parents to Be Cautious About Giving Melatonin to Children to Help Them Sleep
Experts are recommending that parents seek a doctor’s advice before giving melatonin to young children to help them sleep. They note that melatonin-related calls to poison control centers have increased significantly in the past decade. They say parents should focus on providing a healthy diet for children as well...
KIDS・
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Medical News Today
Does melatonin help with anxiety?
Melatonin can play an important role in treating sleep issues, which can exacerbate anxiety. However, there is limited research to assess melatonin’s effectiveness in treating anxiety. Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate circadian rhythms, which cause feelings of wakefulness and sleep. Production of melatonin takes place in the...
Natural Remedies for Anxiety
Whether you have occasional moments of anxiousness or a clinically diagnosed anxiety disorder, there's no one-size-fits-all approach to treating anxiety. In addition to the traditional therapy and medication, there are natural anxiety remedies available that may help ease certain symptoms.1. Natural Remedies for Anxiety. From herbal supplements to mindfulness techniques,...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
Psych Centra
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Schizophrenia?
Schizophrenia often cooccurs with a sleep disorder such as sleep apnea. With the right support, both conditions can be managed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that affects how a person thinks, behaves, and feels. It’s characterized by positive symptoms such as hallucinations or delusions and negative symptoms such as a lack of emotion.
psychologytoday.com
3 Strategies to Stop a Gaslighter in Their Tracks
Many people come to therapy second-guessing their view of reality after getting in a fight with their partner. They may say things like:. “Did he/she really say those things or am I re-writing history?”. “I’ve always tried to keep an open mind. Have I been wrong about myself this whole...
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
psychologytoday.com
My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain
At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
psychologytoday.com
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
psychologytoday.com
Assertive Communication: Required in All OCD Marriages
Trust is a key element of good communication in relationships. It transcends actions, discussions, and behaviors. Partners must value themselves and each other to improve the quality of communication in the marriage. Couples who work on having each partner’s voice expressed and received in a safe space will likely enjoy...
psychologytoday.com
Does Exceptional Success Require Sacrificing Other Things?
It is widely accepted that exceptional success requires exceptional sacrifice, and this can undermine relationships and well-being. There are many examples of highly successful people who never seem to find happiness, but is this inevitable?. Recent research finds very few downsides to being extraordinarily successful, and it may in fact...
Yoga and meditation: what are the real health benefits?
Both yoga and meditation have been found to produce similar benefits, helping to improve your mental and physical health in various ways. While meditation primarily works on your mind and thought patterns, yoga moves your body and can help improve your fitness. This isn’t to say that yoga doesn’t work with your mind and improve your mental health. Research has found that yoga can have a positive effect on your mental health too and meditation can also benefit you physically.
Medical News Today
Atelophobia: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
Atelophobia (ah-tel-o-fobia) is an excessive and persistent fear of imperfection. It causes a person to worry intensely about making mistakes or not being good enough. As a result, a person with this phobia may avoid tasks they could get wrong. Phobias are a type of anxiety disorder that cause significant...
psychologytoday.com
Finding Your Bliss
Finding bliss is an inner journey of self-discovery. The journey is not a linear process. It requires regular self-reflection and turning back to gaze at one’s life through a gentle yet honest lens. Practicing meditation, discovering your “tribe,” nurturing yourself, and giving back might be part of your journey....
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
Medical News Today
Propranolol for anxiety: How quickly it works, the best time to take it, and how long the effects last
Propranolol is a type of beta-blocker that doctors typically prescribe to treat heart-related issues. In some cases, they may prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. Propranolol, which is available as a generic drug and under the brand name Inderal, is a type of beta-blocker. Beta-blockers work by blocking the heart’s receptors for epinephrine.
psychologytoday.com
Suicide and a Mother's Grief
A death by suicide changes a family's life forever. Sometimes we try to run away from grief, but time is the only thing that truly helps. Compassionate perspective and strong ties can keep a family from falling apart. This one requires what we used to call a trigger warning, but...
Why the health benefits of laughter yoga will make you smile
We all know that nothing beats a good giggle, and research shows its physical and mental health benefits are huge, too. Dr Madan Kataria reveals how his ‘laughter yoga’ clubs are giving the world something to feel joyful about
