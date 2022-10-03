Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
3 Strategies to Stop a Gaslighter in Their Tracks
Many people come to therapy second-guessing their view of reality after getting in a fight with their partner. They may say things like:. “Did he/she really say those things or am I re-writing history?”. “I’ve always tried to keep an open mind. Have I been wrong about myself this whole...
psychologytoday.com
Why People See Problems Where There Are None
The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
psychologytoday.com
Assertive Communication: Required in All OCD Marriages
Trust is a key element of good communication in relationships. It transcends actions, discussions, and behaviors. Partners must value themselves and each other to improve the quality of communication in the marriage. Couples who work on having each partner’s voice expressed and received in a safe space will likely enjoy...
psychologytoday.com
Suicide and a Mother's Grief
A death by suicide changes a family's life forever. Sometimes we try to run away from grief, but time is the only thing that truly helps. Compassionate perspective and strong ties can keep a family from falling apart. This one requires what we used to call a trigger warning, but...
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Parent-Child Attachment
Secure attachments are a primary source of coping with distress. Children benefit from the emotional validation of a primary caregiver, especially after experiencing an adverse event. Parents are uniquely equipped to help children heal from traumatic experiences by responding with compassion, care, and empathy. One spring morning my husband decided...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
My Experience With Foggy PTSD Brain
At the worst of my PTSD, it felt like I was a body without a soul. It felt as if there was a countdown clock ticking down my self-destruction. There is a fog that clouds rational judgment for a service member dealing with PTSD. I served in the Army as...
psychologytoday.com
Does Exceptional Success Require Sacrificing Other Things?
It is widely accepted that exceptional success requires exceptional sacrifice, and this can undermine relationships and well-being. There are many examples of highly successful people who never seem to find happiness, but is this inevitable?. Recent research finds very few downsides to being extraordinarily successful, and it may in fact...
psychologytoday.com
Finding Your Bliss
Finding bliss is an inner journey of self-discovery. The journey is not a linear process. It requires regular self-reflection and turning back to gaze at one’s life through a gentle yet honest lens. Practicing meditation, discovering your “tribe,” nurturing yourself, and giving back might be part of your journey....
psychologytoday.com
How Films Reach Into Our Unconscious
Imagery is a powerful form of communication, creating emotion, evoking memories, nudging or directing behavior. Through imagery, films convey powerful messages that are both intentional and non-intentional. Recently, my husband and I saw Don’t Worry Darling, the movie with pre-release publicity that negatively affected its reception. Although ambivalent about investing...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Underestimate Our Effect on Others?
Kindness plays an enormous role in a person’s well-being. Our inner critic makes us second guess our actions and underestimate our beneficial effect on others. If how we feel about ourselves isn’t so great, we may project that feeling onto others and hold ourselves back. It won’t sound...
psychologytoday.com
Strengths Psychology: Boring or Exciting?
I was talking with a neighbor the other day, and I shared with him that the focus of my work is on people’s strengths. I knew the rest of what I was about to say was going to drift away to the sky. After I would say a few things about my research and about strengths practices, he would respond according to his automatic habits, “Oh, that’s interesting.”
psychologytoday.com
Are Dreams Collected in the Sleep Lab "Normal"?
Participants report several recurring dream themes when sleeping in the laboratory. Laboratory dreams are similar to typical dream themes collected at home. However, laboratory dreams also seem to reflect a less restful sleep. Both laboratory and home dreams can be useful to dream research. A 2008 review paper showed that...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Hatred Is Unhip
High self-esteem is healthy in principle, but on social media, it often manifests as boasting, preening egoism. Having felt excluded from mainstream society, people with low self-esteem may feel banished and invisible when engaging with social media. Low self-esteem was never cool. Why would it be when–for us, the afflicted–every...
psychologytoday.com
Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions
Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
psychologytoday.com
3 Dating Myths Debunked
Dating can be challenging, and buying into myths about dating makes it even more stressful. Often, believing in dating myths can be an avoidance strategy. To move toward your goals, focus on what you value, not what you fear. Let's face it; it's not easy if you are single and...
psychologytoday.com
Apologizing and Making Amends
We all make mistakes, big and small. Apologies and making amends provide healing for the injured party. Making amends can be equally healing and essential for someone who has committed wrongdoing. Apology and making amends are crucial in a relationship because it establishes, or re-establishes, a basis of trust. We...
psychologytoday.com
Harnessing the Traveling Mindset at Home
Studies show that the positive effects of a holiday do not last very long once we have returned home. Travel is less geographical than it is a psychological, as we are taken out of our comfort zone and discover other parts of ourselves. By applying the traveling mindset to our...
psychologytoday.com
Turning from Depression to the Light of Hope
Today, over one billion people in the world have mental health disorders. World Mental Health Day, October 10th, calls on all of us to make mental health and wellbeing a personal priority. Research shows that hopelessness leads to depression and suicide but that we can proactively manage hopelessness and build...
psychologytoday.com
The Turmoil of Adolescent Twins
Realizing long-standing similarities and objective differences between twins can be challenging for preteen and teen twins to process. Twins want and even need the mirroring aspects of their twin identity. While separations are inevitable, they are necessary for authentic individuality to develop. For all twins, separation and individuation are always...
psychologytoday.com
Creating Healthy Interdependence in Your Relationship
Successful relationships are built on a solid foundation of safety in which our needs for security, trust, reliability, and nurturance are met. Interdependence means sharing your feelings and needs with a partner without fearing the relationship will end. Healthy interdependence is necessary for developing emotional intimacy in romantic relationships. Because...
