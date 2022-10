A familiar face to Southern California TV news viewers will return to the airwaves Monday when Lynette Romero makes her debut at her new home on NBC4’s morning newscast. Beginning Oct. 10, the longtime journalist and Emmy-award winner will co-anchor “Today in LA” from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday, alongside Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO