Read full article on original website
Related
KOAT 7
Amazon’s 'Internet Famous' page is filled with viral products at great prices
Did you know Amazon has a section called “Internet Famous,” where shoppers can find the hottest products going viral on social media, including on TikTok? And yes, some of these products are being offered at discounted prices. Products featured on the "Internet Famous" page range from home and...
KOAT 7
Amazon's Prime early access sale vacuum deals: All the savings you need to know about
In case you missed it, there's a whole new Amazon Prime members-only sale on the block. Dubbed the "Prime early access sale," the event is essentially a second Amazon Prime Day that's coming up on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. Like other Prime Day sales, it will be a two-day event that features major discounts across all product categories like electronics, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage and, of course, vacuum cleaners.
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
CARS・
Musk's acrimonious Twitter bid heads for business school case study immortalisation
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter (TWTR.N) takeover saga comes with all the drama necessary to be immortalised in case studies for future captains of industry, as the tycoon's on-off pursuit of the social media platform and unique management style make for a union like no other.
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Things I Would Never Buy at Costco
When it comes to Costco, everyone has their own list of favorites.
DeVoe Moore: Leon County, state need to alleviate expected Amazon-related traffic flow
Why have our local government officials not recognized the problems Amazon traffic will create? I was told up to several hundred trucks per day will be using U.S. 90 east and Interstate 10 for their route to work. With Amazon's traffic entering and leaving, plus state and local government workers with regular traffic, a traffic situation is inevitable. ...
Comments / 0