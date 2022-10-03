In case you missed it, there's a whole new Amazon Prime members-only sale on the block. Dubbed the "Prime early access sale," the event is essentially a second Amazon Prime Day that's coming up on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. Like other Prime Day sales, it will be a two-day event that features major discounts across all product categories like electronics, kitchen appliances, home decor, luggage and, of course, vacuum cleaners.

