Missoula, MT

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
Missoula Demon House – TRUE Story of a Local Demonic Haunting

Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained

Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
Top 5 Missoula Themed Halloween Costumes. Don’t Hold Back

With Halloween right around the corner, why not ditch the classic costumes and go with something terrifying, like an out-of-state home buyer?. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Watching Missoula locals go all out on their costumes every year is on another level. This year, I thought, why not go with some newly terrifying Missoula-themed costumes? The city has seen some huge changes in the past few years, and a lot of them are not so positive. We might as well have a little fun with it, right? Here are my top 5 scary Missoula-themed Halloween costumes for this year.
It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.

They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post

Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Complete; Dedication Will Pause Traffic Monday

Downtown Missoula commuters may want to consider some alternate routes Monday when local government and tribal leaders gather to dedicate the new Beartracks Bridge. But when the ceremony is over, the new bridge is expected to improve travel in and out of downtown. It might seem like forever that we've been dealing with reconstruction of the old Higgins Bridge. Actually, it's been exactly two years.
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

