Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter Seeks Approval From Council
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There will be a community meeting to discuss the opening of the Emergency Winter Shelter, also known as the Johnson Street Shelter on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the shelter in Franklin Park. KGVO News spoke to Emily Armstrong, Houseless Program Manager with the...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
400 Miles on a Paddleboard? Missoula Man Floats Yellowstone River
Stand-up paddleboards or SUPS have been all the rage over the past few summers. It seems every year, you witness more and more people navigating area waters on these surfboard/kayak hybrids. According to Wikipedia. Standup paddleboarding (SUP), the act of propelling oneself on a floating platform with the help of...
How to Get Around Downtown Missoula on Monday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Monday’s dedication of the Beartracks Bridge will cause some traffic detours and closures to accommodate the ceremony that officially begins at 12:30 p.m. and will end up at Caras Park for a Powwow at the pavilion from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. KGVO News...
Growing Massive Montana Pumpkins Possible, If You Can Handle Their Thirst
While you're complaining about your water bill, Adam Wulf is so committed to growing giant pumpkins he used hundreds of gallons per day. That's a commitment to a hobby he's willing to help you try. Adam has gotten a reputation as Missoula's Massive Pumpkin Guy since he started growing the...
Missoula Demon House – TRUE Story of a Local Demonic Haunting
Every year around this time, people show an elevated interest in the paranormal. Well, we have a special treat for you: the story behind one of the most haunted locations in Missoula. Our friends at Paranormal Montana have put together a great re-enactment of some of the reports that a local home may be haunted by a demon. The stories are true and TSI has evidence to prove it.
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
New To Missoula? The God Awful Reserve Street Smell Explained
Let's get into this once and for all. If you are new to Missoula, there is a good chance you are wondering what that smell is right off the Reserve street bridge. There are so many positive things that make Missoula unique. I mean why else would the entire state of California up and move here? For the natives, however, we forget about some of the other "unique" Missoula things, or we have just gotten used to them. One of which is the god-awful smell right by the Walmart on North Reserve street. I get so tired of newcomers asking what the smell is I've honestly just started making up answers to entertain myself but to avoid confusion I'll just get the honest answer out there now.
No Ski Resort or Helicopter Skiing at POWDR Holland Lake Lodge
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a public meeting Tuesday night at the Seeley Lake Elementary School, a sizable crowd gathered to make their thoughts and feeling known about the purchase of the iconic Holland Lake Lodge to POWDR, a Utah-based recreation company. Facilitated by the U.S. Forest Service, Tamara...
Photographer Tells Where to Find the Best Fall Colors in Western Montana
New England might get all the national fall foliage fans. And there's no dispute photographing the fall colors in Colorado is a must you should experience at least once. However, Western Montana is also an amazing place to turn fall colors into fine art. The trick is knowing when, and where to look.
Forest Service to Hold Public Hearing on Holland Lake Expansion
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you haven’t yet heard, the iconic Holland Lake Lodge has been sold to a company called POWDR Corporation that plans to tear down the old Holland Lake Lodge and triple the size of the resort and expand its use to include winter recreation.
Top 5 Missoula Themed Halloween Costumes. Don’t Hold Back
With Halloween right around the corner, why not ditch the classic costumes and go with something terrifying, like an out-of-state home buyer?. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Watching Missoula locals go all out on their costumes every year is on another level. This year, I thought, why not go with some newly terrifying Missoula-themed costumes? The city has seen some huge changes in the past few years, and a lot of them are not so positive. We might as well have a little fun with it, right? Here are my top 5 scary Missoula-themed Halloween costumes for this year.
Ticklish? Massive LIVE Body Painting Event in Downtown Missoula
October is here, and everyone has got their minds set on Halloween and pumpkin spice. I, for one, have already begun the process of deciding what I am going to dress up as this year. But, as most of us are thinking about dressing up, others are planning to undress.
It’s Not Quiet Quitting When You Learn to Drive Truck at U.M.
They may end up traveling all over the country, but some University of Montana students are learning it's possible to get the training they need right here at home. Even before the pandemic, we were hearing about the shortage of commercial truck drivers, and by last year the American Trucking Association estimated there was a deficit of 80,000 drivers. That's expected to double by 2030 to 160,000.
Missoula Police Issue Statement on False Viral Social Media Post
Missoula, MT (KGVO AM-News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 10:34 a.m., the Missoula Police Department issued a statement regarding a social media post that was beginning to go viral. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following information. "Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and...
Will Bears Be Scared by Larger Holland Lake Lodge? County Wants Review
Worried about everything from water quality to wildlife, Missoula County commissioners are asking the U.S. Forest Service to do a full environmental review of the controversial proposal to expand Holland Lake Lodge. Utah-based recreation company POWDR is proposing to restore the historic lodge, while also adding buildings and improving aging...
Missoula’s Beartracks Bridge Complete; Dedication Will Pause Traffic Monday
Downtown Missoula commuters may want to consider some alternate routes Monday when local government and tribal leaders gather to dedicate the new Beartracks Bridge. But when the ceremony is over, the new bridge is expected to improve travel in and out of downtown. It might seem like forever that we've been dealing with reconstruction of the old Higgins Bridge. Actually, it's been exactly two years.
Missoula Emergency Team Helps Set Up Mobile Hospital in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team continues its efforts in Florida to help those displaced due to Hurricane Ian as they begin to dig out and rebuild their homes and businesses. Communications Director Nick Holloway has been checking in with the KGVO Newsmaker’s line...
No Bloodbath? Popular Missoula Halloween Party Needs Your Help
The announcement of Halloween events and parties are popping up all over social media. As soon as the calendar turned to October, more and more parties are being put together. But, one of Missoula's most popular Halloween parties may NOT happen this year. We have yet to hear if the...
Missoula Community Theater is Bringing ‘Addams Family’ to Town
The Addams Family have been around since they were created as a comic back in 1938. Since then, they have been everywhere from video games to the big screen. Now, it appears the Addams Family are hitting Broadway. With an Addams Family Musical coming to MCT this month. Who are...
