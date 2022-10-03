ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Washington

NBA Twitter Can't Believe This Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert Picture

NBA Twitter can't believe this Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert towers over most people. But Victor Wembanyama is certainly not most people. After Metropolitans 92 defeated the G League Ignite in an exhibition game in Las Vegas on Thursday,...
NBA
NBC Washington

Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert Among NBA Defensive Player of the Year Candidates

Smart, Gobert headline NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. From timely swats, picking pockets to lockdown clamps, watching NBA players shine on the defensive end can be mesmerizing. Last season, Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart edged Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the...
NBA

