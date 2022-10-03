ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Student-loan borrowers in public service have less than one month to use a 'historic waiver' that will bring them closer to debt relief, 102 Democratic lawmakers say — and they want Biden to extend that debt relief through July

The PSLF waiver for public servants with student debt is expiring on October 31. A group of Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to extend the waiver through July 2023. They said the current deadline does not allow enough time for all eligible borrowers to access the relief. Government and nonprofit...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

