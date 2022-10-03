Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Deadline for $1,000 one-time direct check payment is tomorrow
Maryland residents who are seeking to file a claim for up to $1,000 in student loan debt relief tax credits have until Thursday to submit their paperwork before the state closes the application portal. The tax credit is intended to help eligible residents who took out student loans to pay...
How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open
Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
These two types of student loans aren't eligible for forgiveness, new guidance says
The Biden administration has changed its guidance to eliminate some student loans from eligibility for forgiveness, a major reversal as the Department of Education makes final preparations to launch debt relief applications. As of Thursday, borrowers with student loans through the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program and Perkins Loans...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up
Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
These Student Loans No Longer Qualify For Forgiveness — Is Yours One?
Under President Biden's student loan forgiveness program, individual borrowers who earned less than $125,000 in 2020 or 2021 will see up to $10,000 or $20,000 of their federal student loan debt...
Stimulus Check Update: $400 Direct Payment To Automatically Hit Your Account Within Four Days; Who Is Eligible
According to New Mexico Human Services Department, numerous low-income New Mexicans are qualified for stimulus checks of at least $400. The time to submit a claim for the New Mexico stimulus check is approaching quickly, though. The deadline for low-income residents who qualify to apply for the relief checks is October 7.
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Millions of student loan borrowers will automatically get a refund for payments made during the pandemic
Millions of Americans with federal student loans will automatically receive a refund from the U.S. Department of Education for payments they made during the COVID-19 payment pause when they apply for student loan forgiveness, according to the department’s website. Borrowers will get a refund automatically if they qualify for...
Food Stamps: What is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items...
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?
Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....
Student-loan borrowers in public service have less than one month to use a 'historic waiver' that will bring them closer to debt relief, 102 Democratic lawmakers say — and they want Biden to extend that debt relief through July
The PSLF waiver for public servants with student debt is expiring on October 31. A group of Democratic lawmakers called on Biden to extend the waiver through July 2023. They said the current deadline does not allow enough time for all eligible borrowers to access the relief. Government and nonprofit...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
Biden's student-loan relief application will open any day. Here are 5 steps to prepare.
President Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student loans will require millions of borrowers to fill out an application to receive approval, a step that will likely be available within days. The application will open in October, which will be a "short online application," the Department of Education...
The first student-debt relief email update just went out from Biden's Education Department
On Thursday, the Department of Education sent out an update on student debt relief. The email provides details on debt relief eligibility and what to expect moving forward. Borrowers can begin applying for relief this October through a "short and simple" application. Millions of federal student loan borrowers just received...
Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days
Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
