Read full article on original website
Related
The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground
To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and reality on the ground - Russia insists it has annexed parts of Ukraine. It says it's pouring in hundreds of thousands more troops, but Ukrainian troops keep pushing a counteroffensive in the country's south and east, and they keep upending the Kremlin's plans. In southern Ukraine is where we find NPR's Jason Beaubien. And I want to let you listen in to how his reporting compares with what our Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman, is hearing here in Washington. Hi, you two.
Ukrainians are miffed to share the Peace Prize with Russian and Belarusian winners
The Norwegian Nobel Committee granted 2022's Peace Prize to winners in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine "for promoting the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens and making an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power." It's the first time...
Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
Business Insider
Putin's friends sent him piles of melons and a gift certificate for a tractor for his 70th birthday as enemies sent death wishes
Putin observed the milestone birthday amid his ongoing war in Ukraine, where his military continues to suffer serious losses and setbacks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners
BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stopped all foreign adoptions of Ukrainian children
We have a story this morning of international adoptions. Americans, as you may know, adopt children from numerous countries, and one is Ukraine, which in normal times releases hundreds of children to U.S. parents. Russia's invasion halted that, leaving some families stuck in the middle of the process. Here's NPR's Ashley Westerman.
FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6
Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
RELATED PEOPLE
The OPEC+ alliance meets in Vienna to consider a cut in oil production
You know, a lot of people may talk of a future of electric cars and solar panels, but the reality is that much of the world still runs on oil. And today's meeting of oil producers could affect everything from gas prices to the world economy to the war in Ukraine.
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says
Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
Trump requests the Supreme Court to resolve the Mar-a-Lago document dispute
Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the review of documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Trump's attorneys filed their appeal late yesterday, asking the court to review one part of the lower court rulings over the papers recovered from Trump's home. Trump, you'll recall, appointed the district judge in the case, also appointed two of three judges that partly overruled her, and also appointed three justices on the high court that he would like to overrule them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision.
Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment
An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
Why a scholar banished from Iran 15 years ago is hopeful about the current protests
Protests continue in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old woman in the custody of the country's so-called morality police. Mahsa Amini, also known to family by her Kurdish name, Jina, was detained for apparently violating the police's standards for modesty. Reports vary on whether they objected to how she wore her hijab or the style of her pants.
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0