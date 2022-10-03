ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

The differences between what Russia and Ukraine say is happening on the ground

To the growing gap now between what Russia says is happening in Ukraine and reality on the ground - Russia insists it has annexed parts of Ukraine. It says it's pouring in hundreds of thousands more troops, but Ukrainian troops keep pushing a counteroffensive in the country's south and east, and they keep upending the Kremlin's plans. In southern Ukraine is where we find NPR's Jason Beaubien. And I want to let you listen in to how his reporting compares with what our Pentagon correspondent, Tom Bowman, is hearing here in Washington. Hi, you two.
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Ukrainian troops keep up their counteroffensives in the country's south and east

Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Connecticut Public

How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet

Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
PROTESTS
Connecticut Public

Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners

BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
EUROPE
Connecticut Public

FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6

Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Michael Mcfaul
Connecticut Public

The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says

Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
POTUS
Connecticut Public

Trump requests the Supreme Court to resolve the Mar-a-Lago document dispute

Former President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the review of documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Trump's attorneys filed their appeal late yesterday, asking the court to review one part of the lower court rulings over the papers recovered from Trump's home. Trump, you'll recall, appointed the district judge in the case, also appointed two of three judges that partly overruled her, and also appointed three justices on the high court that he would like to overrule them.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Double Down#Russians#Ukrainian#Stanford University
Connecticut Public

Iran allows ailing American Baquer Namazi to leave the country for treatment

An 85-year-old American and former U.N. official was allowed to leave Iran today after being held there for more than six years. Baquer Namazi is flying to Muscat, Oman, said a lawyer representing the Namazi family. "After a short layover, he will be leaving Oman and heading to Abu Dhabi," said lawyer Jared Genser. While in the United Arab Emirates, Namazi will undergo surgery to clear possible arterial blockages that could lead to a stroke.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Connecticut Public

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy