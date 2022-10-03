Read full article on original website
Archaeologists Open Burial Cave Sealed Since The Time Of Rameses The Great
Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel
Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
Mind-blowing images reveal ancient treasures inside ‘extremely rare’ Egyptian burial cave found in Israel
ARCHEOLOGISTS have unearthed a burial cave near Tel Aviv that went undisturbed for more than 3,000 years. In addition to a well-preserved skeleton found within, researchers also uncovered pottery, bronze work, and weapons from the cave. The cave dates to the 13th century BC, which corresponds to the rule of...
Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest
An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
An earthquake destruction site in Jerusalem is also the site of the biblical Armageddon mentioned in Revelation
Jerusalem earthquakeCredit: Matson (G. Eric and Edith) Photograph Collection; No known copyright restrictions. Archaeologists found evidence of an ancient earthquake in the city of Meggido which is located 80 miles north of Jerusalem.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Israel Just Unearthed A 1,500-Year-Old Mosaic Featuring Scenes Of Life On The Nile
The mosaic, located near the caliph's palace of Khirbat al-Minya off the coast of the Sea of Galilee, depicted flora and fauna from the Nile, a nod to the Egyptian river's life-giving powers. After a three-year pause induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, archaeologists from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz returned to...
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Israel Acquires 2,700-Year-Old Ishmael Papyrus From Montana Man
The donor's mother had acquired the document on a visit to Jerusalem in 1965 and hung it on her wall.
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists
What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground. Previous theories about the site,...
Ancient Babylon, the iconic Mesopotamian city that survived for 2,000 years
Ancient Babylon was an influential city that served as a center of Mesopotamian civilization for nearly two millennia, from roughly 2000 B.C. to 540 B.C. It was located near the Euphrates River, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Baghdad in what is now Iraq. Babylon had a significant impact...
natureworldnews.com
Buried Treasure Trove of 44 Byzantine Gold Coins Unearthed in Israel
A buried treasure with 44 Byzantine gold coins were found during an excavation activity in a nature reserve in Israel, most of the coins found dates back to the reign of Emperor Heraclius during the Byzantine Empire, also called Byzantium or the Eastern Roman Empire. It is an extension of the proper Roman Empire in its eastern provinces during the periods of Late Antiquity and the Middle Ages.
Archaeologists hail ‘dream discovery’ as sarcophagus is unearthed near Cairo
The coffin of Ptah-em-wia has been found in its underground burial chamber at Saqqara, and features in a TV documentary
howafrica.com
US Tourist Smashes 2 Ancient Vatican Sculptures After Being Denied Visit With The Pope
An American tourist has been arrested for smashing up two ancient Roman sculptures after being told he couldn’t see Pope Francis at the Vatican. The man in his 50s went on a rampage when he was visiting the Vatican Museums on Wednesday afternoon, October 5. After being told he...
What's the world's oldest civilization?
Countless civilizations have risen and fallen over the millennia. But which one is the oldest on record?. About 30 years ago, this question seemed to have a straightforward answer. Around 4000 B.C., the earliest phase of the Sumerian culture arose as the oldest civilization in the Mesopotamia region, in what is now mostly Iraq. The Sumerians are named after the ancient city of Sumer, which was a few miles south of the modern city of Kut, in eastern Iraq. Archaeologists call the earliest Sumerian phase the Uruk period (opens in new tab), after the equally ancient city of Uruk about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the southwest, where many of the oldest Sumerian artifacts were found.
Pharaoh Ramesses II Era Burial Cave Uncovered at Israeli Beach
The 13th-century BCE burial cave was discovered by accident when a mechanical digger penetrated its roof.
A trip to Munich during Yom Kippur changed this woman's view of her religion
Yom Kippur ends this evening, and we wanted to reflect on the holiday. Writer and educator Gabrielle Kaplan-Mayer wrote about her connection to the day in a recent essay titled "My Yom Kippur Experience In Germany Broke My Heart Open." It was 1990. She was 19 years old, studying abroad...
BBC
Earliest evidence of opium use found in burial site in Israel
Evidence of the earliest use of the narcotic opium has been found in an ancient burial site in Israel. Traces were discovered by archaeologists in pottery vessels at the complex in Yehud, about 11km (7 miles) south-east of Tel Aviv. They say the containers date back about 3,400 years, apparently...
