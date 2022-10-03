ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archaeologists Open Burial Cave Sealed Since The Time Of Rameses The Great

Evidence for the proposition you can’t dig a hole in the Middle East without hitting a historical artifact has come from Palmahim Beach National Park in Israel. In this case, however, a mechanical digger has revealed considerably more than one piece of antiquity after it hit a rock. The operators realized their digger had opened the roof of an entire cave filled with items of archaeological interest. On exploration by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the space was found to have been sealed for 3,300 years, since the reign of Rameses II, but have no apparent concerns about changing that.
Ancient Cave Sealed 3,300 Years Ago Uncovered in Israel

Scientists and researchers in Israel have uncovered an extraordinary cave in which primitive civilizations concealed grave items and probably human graves 3,300 years ago; only meters away from the seashore south of Tel Aviv. 3300-Year-Old Ancient Cave. The tunnel was used during the era of Ramesses II, which was often...
Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists

What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground.  Previous theories about the site,...
Buried Treasure Trove of 44 Byzantine Gold Coins Unearthed in Israel

A buried treasure with 44 Byzantine gold coins were found during an excavation activity in a nature reserve in Israel, most of the coins found dates back to the reign of Emperor Heraclius during the Byzantine Empire, also called Byzantium or the Eastern Roman Empire. It is an extension of the proper Roman Empire in its eastern provinces during the periods of Late Antiquity and the Middle Ages.
What's the world's oldest civilization?

Countless civilizations have risen and fallen over the millennia. But which one is the oldest on record?. About 30 years ago, this question seemed to have a straightforward answer. Around 4000 B.C., the earliest phase of the Sumerian culture arose as the oldest civilization in the Mesopotamia region, in what is now mostly Iraq. The Sumerians are named after the ancient city of Sumer, which was a few miles south of the modern city of Kut, in eastern Iraq. Archaeologists call the earliest Sumerian phase the Uruk period (opens in new tab), after the equally ancient city of Uruk about 50 miles (80 kilometers) to the southwest, where many of the oldest Sumerian artifacts were found.
Earliest evidence of opium use found in burial site in Israel

Evidence of the earliest use of the narcotic opium has been found in an ancient burial site in Israel. Traces were discovered by archaeologists in pottery vessels at the complex in Yehud, about 11km (7 miles) south-east of Tel Aviv. They say the containers date back about 3,400 years, apparently...
