kalb.com
RPSO investigating theft at Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that happened on August 23 around 11:30 p.m. at Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road. According to the report, a silver Toyota FJ Cruiser with a modified bumper, aluminum rims and a white top...
kalb.com
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
kalb.com
Family identifies grandmother, 75, as victim in 5th Street house fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The family of a 75-year-old grandmother told News Channel 5 that the woman passed away in a Thursday, Oct. 6 morning house fire on 5th Street in Alexandria. Her name has not yet been publicly released. On Friday morning, the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that...
kalb.com
Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment. Daniel Aikens, 40, entered his plea to the newest indictment via...
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
kalb.com
Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - On Sept. 28, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. The appellate court ordered a new trial. Ryan Jimmerson, 30, was accused of raping his girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police investigate shooting on Northern Street
The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
kalb.com
Jennifer Castro - Golden Apple Winner
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Huddle Elementary School, Ronald Powell!. Over 300 4H students from schools around Rapides Parish, even some home-schooled students, gathered for the event at the LSU-AgCenter facility next to LSUA's campus. Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022...
kalb.com
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
kalb.com
Family of 17-year-old found dead at Paragon speaks out as investigation continues
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The family of a 17-year-old girl that was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort on Monday, Oct. 3, is now speaking out wanting more answers as to what happened to their loved one. News Channel 5 spoke to the victim’s family, who confirmed that...
Second arrest made in connection to teenager overdose in Eunice
2 have been arrested for allegedly supplying fentanyl to a teen, leading to their death.
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
One injured after two separate shootings in Opelousas
Two shootings happened minutes apart Monday night in Opelousas, leaving one person with minor injuries.
avoyellestoday.com
Giah Layne Barrere, 17, Marksville
Services for Giah Layne Barrere will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward with Pastor Mark Crawford officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery #3, under the direction of Kramer of Fifth Ward. Visitation will be...
17-Year-Old's Body Found at Paragon Casino Resort Monday Morning
The identity of the person has not been released.
kalb.com
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
kalb.com
Demons' comeback attempt at Eastern Illinois falls short
Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's game of the week: Ruston vs. ASH. Alexandria man arraigned on new charges for Jan. 2020 explosion outside loan office. An Alexandria man who was arrested after a Jan. 2, 2020 explosion outside of PayDay Today on MacArthur Drive has pleaded “not guilty” to a series of charges in a second superseding indictment.
One Injured After Shots Fired in Opelousas
Opelousas Police are investigating two separate calls of shots fired. The first was in the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, the other in the 1300 block of Gloston Street.
avoyellestoday.com
Ethel Mae Williams, 96, Mansura
Funeral service for Ethel Mae Williams of Mansura will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at First Evening Star Baptist Church in Cottonport with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Cemetery in Longbridge. Ethel Mae Williams, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, September...
kalb.com
Breaking tackles and records: Rosepine’s Grant Ducote breaks school record for career rushing yards
ROSEPINE. La (KALB) - Breaking a school record was not on Rosepine’s Grant Ducote’s mind until he was just a few carries away. “It was a cool accomplishment,” said Ducote. “I never really thought about it my whole career and whenever it happened, I was like dang, I really did that.”
