Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6
Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It's time that we write these wrongs. KELLY: Democratic activists have long sought...
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
How Eric Holder views the latest Supreme Court challenge to the Voting Rights Act
Is the Supreme Court poised to deliver another blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act? The court has done so more than once in this last decade. Yesterday, justices heard arguments in a case that could weaken the act once again. At issue, an Alabama congressional redistricting plan drawn by that state's Republican-controlled state legislature in which only 1 of 7 districts is majority Black even though more than a quarter of Alabama's population is African American.
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes
Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
Bonita Springs deputy mayor on damage left behind by Hurricane Ian
More than a week since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the city of Bonita Springs is still assessing the damage. Deputy Mayor Mike Gibson took to Facebook Live this week to share a video of the destruction at Bonita Beach. Behind him, you can see mountains of debris, destroyed buildings, fallen palm trees, a boat strewn over the sand.
Alec Baldwin reaches a settlement in the 'Rust' wrongful death lawsuit
It has been nearly a year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the Western film "Rust" in New Mexico. Actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene when a gun he was holding went off. The Santa Fe County sheriff has been investigating ever since. But now, there has been a settlement in the case with the Hutchins family.
It's not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says
The Supreme Court heard opening arguments this week in a case that could further erode the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That legislation was one of the great achievements of the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s, and it sought to eliminate racial discrimination against minority voters. Central to the case before the Supreme Court is whether the redrawing of congressional districts in Alabama is diluting the voting power of Black voters, who make up more than a quarter of that state's population. We've called up Ari Berman to talk about this. He's a senior reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of the book, "Give Us The Ballot: The Modern Struggle For Voting Rights In America." Ari, thanks so much for being with us.
Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report
It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control of the Senate. Which party will prevail comes down to a few key races, including one in Georgia. There, Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform, and he's said repeatedly that no abortion is ever acceptable, no matter the circumstance. So an accusation first reported in The Daily Beast that Walker paid for an abortion for his now ex-girlfriend - she provided a receipt, a check from Walker and a get-well card as proof - has many calling Walker a hypocrite.
The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says
Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
Daniel Prude's family reaches a $12 million settlement with Rochester, N.Y.
The city of Rochester, N.Y., has settled with the estate of Daniel Prude. His death, following his arrest by police in March of 2020, touched off demonstrations in that city and nationwide. WXXI news reporter Gino Fanelli in Rochester reports. And just to note, this story describes graphic details of Prude's death.
Changes to abortion laws mean OB-GYNs have less opportunities to learn procedure
There are about 6,000 residents in the U.S. training to be OB-GYNs. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has far-reaching implications for them. Katia Riddle has more. KATIA RIDDLE, BYLINE: She was a third-year resident when Dr. Alyssa Colwill knew reproductive health was where she was meant...
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
Could steam heat, long used by cities and colleges, be a solution to climate change?
Across North America, hundreds of downtowns, colleges and hospitals are heated by steam carried through underground pipes. Susan Phillips of member station WHYY in Philadelphia reports these steam lube systems could be a climate change solution. SUSAN PHILLIPS, BYLINE: The steam that travels through 41 miles of pipe below Philadelphia's...
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off
We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
