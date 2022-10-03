ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Connecticut Public

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

FBI agent testifies for a second day in Oath Keepers trial connected to Jan. 6

Staying with the courts, today was the second day of testimony in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others with ties to that far right group. Reminder, this is the most significant Capitol riot trial so far. NPR justice correspondent Ryan Lucas is back today at the courthouse. And, Ryan, how has the government begun to build its case?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Connecticut Public

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

How Eric Holder views the latest Supreme Court challenge to the Voting Rights Act

Is the Supreme Court poised to deliver another blow to the landmark Voting Rights Act? The court has done so more than once in this last decade. Yesterday, justices heard arguments in a case that could weaken the act once again. At issue, an Alabama congressional redistricting plan drawn by that state's Republican-controlled state legislature in which only 1 of 7 districts is majority Black even though more than a quarter of Alabama's population is African American.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border

You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes

Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt our infrastructure to deal with the rapidly changing climate. Florida had been preparing for such storms since Hurricane Andrew struck in the early 1990s. The state updated its building codes to make sure new buildings could survive high-wind speeds. But the widespread damage seen during Ian has some asking if the current code is strong enough or if building codes are even the answer to increasingly powerful storms.
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

It's not good when voting rights cases make it to the Supreme court, author says

The Supreme Court heard opening arguments this week in a case that could further erode the Voting Rights Act of 1965. That legislation was one of the great achievements of the civil rights movement of the '50s and '60s, and it sought to eliminate racial discrimination against minority voters. Central to the case before the Supreme Court is whether the redrawing of congressional districts in Alabama is diluting the voting power of Black voters, who make up more than a quarter of that state's population. We've called up Ari Berman to talk about this. He's a senior reporter at Mother Jones magazine and author of the book, "Give Us The Ballot: The Modern Struggle For Voting Rights In America." Ari, thanks so much for being with us.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

Republicans continue to support Herschel Walker even after abortion report

It's less than five weeks until the midterms, and Democrats and Republicans are in an electoral battle for control of the Senate. Which party will prevail comes down to a few key races, including one in Georgia. There, Republican Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is in a tight race with Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform, and he's said repeatedly that no abortion is ever acceptable, no matter the circumstance. So an accusation first reported in The Daily Beast that Walker paid for an abortion for his now ex-girlfriend - she provided a receipt, a check from Walker and a get-well card as proof - has many calling Walker a hypocrite.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

The appeal Trump wants justices to decide is extraordinarily narrow, Wehle says

Former President Trump is asking even more judges to rule on the documents federal agents recovered from his home. Trump, you will recall, asked for help from a judge he appointed. He got it, but then was partially overturned by an appeals panel, two of whom he appointed. So now his lawyers filed a very narrow appeal to the Supreme Court, including three members he appointed. Kim Wehle, author of "How To Read The Constitution And Why," joins us once again. Good morning.
POTUS
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Connecticut Public

KPCC's podcast Snooze explores the things in life we all put off

We all procrastinate, from little things like getting an oil change to big things like planning for the future, for ourselves, for our families. And recently, the future caught up with reporter Megan Tan. She was confronted with one of the harsh realities of getting older - an ailing parent in need of full-time care. Tan chronicled that experience for her podcast, "Snooze."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
