ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida

We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Industry
State
California State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Industry
Connecticut Public

Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing

Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
MAINE STATE
Connecticut Public

This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Schmidt
Connecticut Public

Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care

If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Irrigation#Central Arizona Project#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Npr
Connecticut Public

Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act

The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
ALABAMA STATE
Connecticut Public

2nd Congressional District candidates tackle abortion rights, immigration and inflation in debate

The Republican and Democratic candidates for Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District met in Willimantic Tuesday night for a debate centering on inflation and rising health care costs, immigration and reproductive rights. Democrat Joe Courtney, who’s represented the 2nd District for more than a decade, said the recent Supreme Court decision...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Connecticut Public

In Connecticut, Kamala Harris says fight for reproductive rights is a fight for ‘fundamental rights’

Appearing in Connecticut Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. When the highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, “we all had to stand and fight for these fundamental...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy