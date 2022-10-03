Read full article on original website
False calls about active school shooters are rising. Behind them is a strange pattern
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Arizona's reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Abortion is illegal in Arizona, but what that means exactly is still under contention more than 100 days after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Arizona prosecutors say they are confused over which of two laws applies. Here to explain is Katherine Davis-Young, who's following this closely at...
Why the U.S. Senate race in Arizona is imperative for Democrats
Incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly is defending his U.S. Senate seat in Arizona in an expensive race that could determine the future of the Biden administration's agenda, and the Senate majority.
Former FEMA director Craig Fugate weighs in as Biden visits Florida
We turn now to someone who is no stranger to responding to storms and natural disasters. Craig Fugate served as the administrator of FEMA under President Barack Obama, and he also served as the director of Florida's emergency management division. I spoke to Fugate earlier today as President Biden was surveying hurricane-ravaged portions of Florida, and I asked him what he thought of the federal government's response to Hurricane Ian so far.
Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing
Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
This is the heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. — ever!
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut rose for the first time in nearly a decade, by about 13% from 2021 to 2022, according to a report released this week. Over the past eight years, the total number of people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut had dropped, according to the...
Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal
A Delaware judge has set a deadline of October 28 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick postponed a high-stakes trial that was to start in a little more than a week. The billionaire and the social media company agree...
Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care
If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
UConn explores which traffic signal best keeps pedestrians safe at intersections
The University of Connecticut is conducting a research project to see how pedestrians and drivers interact with each other at intersections with traffic signals. It will also determine how safe different types of crosswalk signals are for pedestrians and drivers. The study began in May 2021 when students explored how...
Connecticut libraries say they're working to close the 'digital divide'
Connecticut libraries realize there are communities that can’t connect to the internet, so they’re providing laptops and teaching people in person about how to find information online. Libraries say they’re working to close what’s called the “digital divide.” And that was the focus of a conversation Wednesday at...
Supreme Court conservatives may strike another blow to landmark Voting Rights Act
The U.S. Supreme Court, which twice in the last decade has struck down or neutered provisions of the the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act, may well be poised to do it again. On Tuesday the conservative court heard arguments in a case that could further decimate the law, passed in 1965, and twice renewed by Congress to protect racial minorities from discrimination in voting.
2nd Congressional District candidates tackle abortion rights, immigration and inflation in debate
The Republican and Democratic candidates for Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District met in Willimantic Tuesday night for a debate centering on inflation and rising health care costs, immigration and reproductive rights. Democrat Joe Courtney, who’s represented the 2nd District for more than a decade, said the recent Supreme Court decision...
Appeal likely as judge restarts contested Bridgeport House primary
A new date has been set in the race for Bridgeport’s 127th state House District. Superior Court Judge Barry Stevens granted a proposed order from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, to schedule the new Democratic primary. It will be held on October 18 between state Rep. Jack Hennessy (D-CT) and Councilman Marcus Brown.
Connecticut aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
More people in Connecticut can now qualify for the state's food assistance program. That’s because the state is expanding eligibility based on monthly income. Officials believe that about 44,000 additional Connecticut residents could be eligible for benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps.
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
Closing arguments set in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is expected to hear closing arguments Thursday in a trial to determine how much Infowars host Alex Jones should pay for persuading his audience that the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax perpetrated to impose more gun control laws.
In Connecticut, Kamala Harris says fight for reproductive rights is a fight for ‘fundamental rights’
Appearing in Connecticut Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment to protecting reproductive rights, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. When the highest court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, “we all had to stand and fight for these fundamental...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.
