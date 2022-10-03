Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told the Los Angeles Times when he finally got over the Atlanta Braves. One of the biggest stories of the offseason was the failed contract negotiations between the Atlanta Braves and first baseman Freddie Freeman. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman made his return to Atlanta in June in what was a very emotional series against his former team. Tears were shed by Freeman on the field and in the press conference room.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO