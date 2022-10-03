Read full article on original website
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Red Sox rumors: Latest Xander Bogaerts update could set tone for offseason
Will the Red Sox give Xander Bogaerts a new contract?. When the Boston Red Sox season ended on Wednesday night, everyone braced themselves for a long fall and winter of Xander Bogaerts rumors. Because even though the front office has officially deemed him their ‘No. 1 priority’ and said they’re...
ESPN aired a Blue Jays fan flipping off the camera
A salty Toronto Blue Jays fan gave the middle finger to an ESPN camera after the team blew a 8-1 lead to the Seattle Mariners. The Toronto Blue Jays had World Series aspirations entering this season. They clinched the top Wild Card spot in the American League and home field for the opening round of the postseason. The problem is, the Seattle Mariners shut them out in Game 1, meaning that they absolutely needed to win Game 2 to survive.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Freddie Freeman opens up about finally getting over the Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman told the Los Angeles Times when he finally got over the Atlanta Braves. One of the biggest stories of the offseason was the failed contract negotiations between the Atlanta Braves and first baseman Freddie Freeman. After signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeman made his return to Atlanta in June in what was a very emotional series against his former team. Tears were shed by Freeman on the field and in the press conference room.
Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead to Mariners and get eliminated from postseason: Best memes, tweets
The Toronto Blue Jays had a 8-1 lead in Game 2 of their Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners, and they lost 10-9 to get eliminated form the postseason. The Toronto Blue Jays were shut out by the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. With one more loss, the Blue Jays’ season would reach its end, despite the season filled with high hopes and countless additions made to the roster throughout the year.
Best memes and tweets trolling Cardinals for NL Wild Card loss to Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 to advance to the NLDS, and ended the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals were three outs away from taking Game 1 of their Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yet the bullpen surrendered six runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals needed to win Game 2. If not, their season would end, and Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would officially retire.
Guardians botched the water cooler celebration for walk-off HR (Video)
The Cleveland Guardians are officially advancing to ALDS after a long and hard Wild Card series win, and they failed to have a proper water cooler celebration. The Cleveland Guardians are officially advancing to the ALDS after a long and hard battle against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of the Wild Card series. Naturally, they attempted to have a water cooler celebration after Oscar Gonzalez hit a massive walk-off home run in the 15th inning to beat the Rays 1-0.
