AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO