Leander, TX

CBS Austin

Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire

Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages

More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified

Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers

School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Weekend one of Austin City Limits Musical Festival kicks off

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Musical Festival officially kicks off on Friday with gates opening at noon and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thousands of fans are anticipated to attend this weekend and next weekend’s performances at the heart of Austin at Zilker Metropolitan Park.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing

You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges

A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
SAN MARCOS, TX

