Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Family of 6 displaced after NW Austin house fire
Six people were displaced after a house fire in northwest Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department, along with units from Cedar Park and Round Rock, responded to the 9900 block of Palmbrook Drive just after noon. The fire in the two-story home was mostly confined to the attic area...
CBS Austin
5th annual "Fortlandia" opens Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're looking for something family-friendly this weekend, we've got the perfect place for you: the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Starting this Saturday, Oct. 8, the 5th annual 'Fortlandia' exhibit of secret hideouts will be on display in a new location -- the Lucy and Ian Family Garden.
CBS Austin
Changing dry cleaning for good! Tide Cleaners celebrates a new location in Austin
Fast, convenient, and kind to the environment, Tide Cleaners has a new location in Austin. Trevor Scott stopped by to learn how they're making it easy to care for your clothes. The new Texas stores, located in Austin and Round Rock, will host public grand opening events on October 7...
CBS Austin
CapMetro offering more routes to free ACL shuttle & operating late buses to/from Zilker
Austin's public transportation provider, Capital Metro, is gearing up for this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival. For the next two weekends, thousands of people will be attending the festival at Zilker Park. As for transportation to and from the event, CapMetro is prepared to accommodate all the festivalgoers. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
Some Austin restaurants reducing hours due to staffing shortages
More Austin restaurants are reducing their hours or permanently shutting their doors due to staffing shortages. Friday, Baby Greens closed their location in Northwest Austin at Hwy 183 and Braker Lane due to staffing strains. Two weeks ago, Tamale House East crossed Thursday off their list of operating hours. They’re...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in collision with pickup truck in North Austin identified
Police have identified the woman who was killed after a pickup truck struck her on a road in North Austin. It happened Saturday, Oct. 1, near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Beaver Street. The Austin Police Department says the truck was traveling south in the outside lane Lamar...
CBS Austin
One person hit and killed by CapMetro train in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was hit and killed by a CapMetro train in Central Austin Thursday night. The Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene located near 1000 East 41 Street Unit 925 near the Hancock Center at 6:36 p.m. Capital Metro confirmed...
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
APD and ATCEMS warn Austin City Limits attendees of the dangers of fentanyl
AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin City Limits in full force, so are the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS. Both APD and ATCEMS are making sure festival-goers have a safe experience by providing a few tips. "We've been planning this for months. This is not the first ACL...
CBS Austin
Cutting back on alcohol? Here's 7 Austin spots that made Yelp's Top 20 for its mocktails
AUSTIN, Texas — The new "Dry January" in October is becoming a trend and celebrities like Joe Rogan and Juliet Lewis are praising it. "Sober October" is about cutting back on alcohol for 31 days. According to a Very Well Health study, quitting alcohol or limiting its intake can improve blood pressure and insulin resistance.
CBS Austin
Austin churches and non-profits helping Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian
Florida — It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into the Florida coast causing widespread damage and devastation. Dozens of non-profits, first responders, and other resources have been sent to the sunshine state to help people recover. The storm’s strong winds and heavy downpours have...
CBS Austin
Local school districts see shortage of cafeteria workers
School staffing shortages extend beyond the crisis in the classroom and the school bus. School districts are also short on kitchen staff. CBS Austin talked to one food service worker in Lake Travis ISD who says it is affecting the kids. The starting pay for food service workers is right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Weekend one of Austin City Limits Musical Festival kicks off
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Musical Festival officially kicks off on Friday with gates opening at noon and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Thousands of fans are anticipated to attend this weekend and next weekend’s performances at the heart of Austin at Zilker Metropolitan Park.
CBS Austin
Mayor Adler releases second statement apologizing for sleeping during APD Officer funeral
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is facing backlash after a photo of him sleeping at Senior Officer Anthony Martin's memorial service went viral this week. The photo was posted to Twitter by Justin Berry, an Austin Police Department officer indicted for his actions related to the George Floyd protests in 2020, on Monday following Martin's funeral service that morning. It had many people wondering if he was sleeping or praying.
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
CBS Austin
Police searching for man who stabbed woman he followed from North Austin bus stop
Police say they need help locating a man they say stabbed a woman last month after he follower her from a bus stop in North Austin. It happened Thursday, Sep. 22, in the 8500 block of North Lamar Boulevard, just north of the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Here's your weekend rundown with Good Party ATX and sweet special guest, Blake!
From Oktoberfest to Halloween costume shopping, there are plenty of October activities to enjoy this weekend! Sarah Wolf with Good Party ATX joined us with two of our favorite things, a weekend rundown, and an adoptable dog from Austin Pets Alive!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find...
CBS Austin
Health officials seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. less people getting COVID-19 boost
AUSTIN, Texas — With flu vaccines, COVID-19 boosters, and monkeypox vaccines available, health officials are seeing vaccine fatigue across the U.S. "I think this has been a long road for many of us," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. According to the CDC, so far around 4%...
CBS Austin
Popular Austin dating app puts sting into cyber-flashing
You may know Bumble as a female-empowered dating app, but Austin-based Bumble is on a mission to put a sting in cyber-flashing. “Cyber-flashing and lewd photos of any unsolicited form should be not OK,” Bumble’s Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations Priti Joshi said. Bumble just had...
CBS Austin
San Marcos police officer arrested, now facing family violence charges
A San Marcos police officer was arrested Thursday for Continuous Violence Against the Family and Injury to a Child, according to the department. On Monday night, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office notified the San Marcos Police Department of a criminal accusation related to family violence. San Marcos PD immediately...
Comments / 0