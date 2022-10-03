Read full article on original website
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
GM just revealed the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD late last month, debuting a long list of changes and updates. That said, customers can still place an order for the pre-refresh 2023 Chevy Silverado HD, however GM Authority has learned that there is a new constraint in place for production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles.
GM Stock Value Jumps 5 Percent During Week Of October 3 – October 7, 2022
The value of GM stock was up during the week of October 3rd to October 7th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $33.62 per share, representing an increase of $1.53 per share, or 4.77 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.09.
GM Begins Export Of Chevy Tracker Built In Argentina
Along with the launch of the locally manufactured 2023 Chevy Tracker in Argentina, General Motors has just officially confirmed the export of units of the small crossover made in the South American country. As a matter of fact, the automaker announced that the first Chevy Tracker copies manufactured at the...
Indi EV And Foxconn Sign Agreement To Build Indi One Electric Vehicle In Lordstown, Ohio
Foxconn, the Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer that recently closed a deal with Lordstown Motors to acquire the former GM Lordstown plant in Ohio, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indi EV that will allow Foxconn Ohio to manufacture the first Indi One prototype vehicles. Founded in Los Angeles...
2024 Honda Prologue Interior Uses GM Components
As GM Authority has covered previously, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance to produce several electric vehicles. One of these new EVs will be the 2024 Honda Prologue, a crossover that will share the BEV3 platform with Chevy Blazer EV. We’ve already known that the Prologue will use GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors, and will have similar exterior dimensions to those of the Blazer EV. Now, we’ve gotten our first glimpse of the Honda’s interior, which appears to feature many GM components.
GM Financial To Pay $3.5M In Lease Termination And Repo Violations
General Motors’ finance arm, GM Financial, has agreed to pay over $3.5 million to settle allegations that it breached a US federal law that provides protections and benefits to eligible servicemembers. The Justice Department has alleged that GM Financial violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71...
Chevy Equinox Sales Place Third In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States and Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled 46,646 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 44 percent compared to 32,444 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the...
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4X On The Way
GM just pulled the sheets on the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD, revealing a long list of updates and changes for the heavy-duty pickup truck. Notably, the latest 2024-model-year refresh includes the announcement of the new GMC Sierra HD AT4X, an even-more-capable off-roader trim level set to launch later in the 2023 calendar year following the arrival of the first 2024 GMC Sierra HD units in dealers in Q1 of 2023.
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing on the 2022 Chevy Camaro and 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles. However, there continues to be no cash purchase rebates this month. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $249 per month...
Here’s Why Your 2022 Cadillac Escalade Headlamps May Turn On In Daytime
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is designed to automatically activate either the Daytime Running Lamps or primary headlamps, depending on the current ambient light levels. However, some 2022 Cadillac Escalade owners may have noticed the SUV activating the primary headlamps in the daytime, rather than just the Daytime Running Lamps. Now, the cause of this issue has been identified, as has a fix.
GM’s OnStar Presents Road Safety Artwork Exhibit In Arabia
People who are involved in car accidents, understandably, can experience potentially negative psychological effects as a result of such incidents. To better understand these effects, OnStar and six UAE-based artists teamed up to provide a visual representation of the challenges and stressors a car accident can have on a person by evoking a real-world picture of a sensitive subject.
2003 Hummer H1 Predator Custom SUV Heads To Auction: Video
The Hummer H1 is about as iconic as they come, and this particular example enhances the nameplate’s rough-and-ready attitude with a long list of custom details and upgrades. Now, this custom Hummer H1 is headed to the auction block. First things first – this Hummer H1 was built in...
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Brings Luxury And Tech
GM pulled the sheets on the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD just a few days ago, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, a fresh range-topping trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology, as detailed right here.
