As GM Authority has covered previously, GM and Honda have formed a strategic alliance to produce several electric vehicles. One of these new EVs will be the 2024 Honda Prologue, a crossover that will share the BEV3 platform with Chevy Blazer EV. We’ve already known that the Prologue will use GM Ultium batteries and GM Ultium drive motors, and will have similar exterior dimensions to those of the Blazer EV. Now, we’ve gotten our first glimpse of the Honda’s interior, which appears to feature many GM components.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO