Connecticut Public

How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet

Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin aide claims Zelensky trying ‘to start world war’

Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin has accused Volodymyr Zelensky of appealing “to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences”, after Ukraine’s president called for Nato to use preventive strikes to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon.Kyiv later clarified that Mr Zelensky had been referring to pre-emptive sanctions, adding that Ukraine will “never” call for a nuclear attack. But the Kremlin’s Dmitry Peskov claimed the president’s remarks showed why Russia was right to invade Ukraine in order to “neutralise” the “threats posed by the Kyiv regime”.It came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon”...
Connecticut Public

Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners

BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
Connecticut Public

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

