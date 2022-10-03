Read full article on original website
Related
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
The Nobel Peace Prize winners are rights advocates in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus
OSLO, Norway — This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel...
Ukraine news – live: Putin aide claims Zelensky trying ‘to start world war’
Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin has accused Volodymyr Zelensky of appealing “to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences”, after Ukraine’s president called for Nato to use preventive strikes to preclude Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon.Kyiv later clarified that Mr Zelensky had been referring to pre-emptive sanctions, adding that Ukraine will “never” call for a nuclear attack. But the Kremlin’s Dmitry Peskov claimed the president’s remarks showed why Russia was right to invade Ukraine in order to “neutralise” the “threats posed by the Kyiv regime”.It came as US president Joe Biden warned that the risk of nuclear “armageddon”...
The OPEC+ alliance meets in Vienna to consider a cut in oil production
You know, a lot of people may talk of a future of electric cars and solar panels, but the reality is that much of the world still runs on oil. And today's meeting of oil producers could affect everything from gas prices to the world economy to the war in Ukraine.
RELATED PEOPLE
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA: The picture for 2023 has darkened considerably. FADEL: That's WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. A decision on Wednesday by some of the most powerful oil producers around...
Business Insider
Putin's friends sent him piles of melons and a gift certificate for a tractor for his 70th birthday as enemies sent death wishes
Putin observed the milestone birthday amid his ongoing war in Ukraine, where his military continues to suffer serious losses and setbacks.
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
Is America a safe place for asylum-seekers? That's a question Canada's highest court is currently considering.
Will the OPEC decision to cut oil production further hurt U.S.-Saudi relations?
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-U.S. Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein about the U.S.-Saudi relationship after OPEC decided to cut oil production. President Biden was disappointed by the decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's what to know about the Nobel Peace Prize winners
BERLIN, MOSCOW, KYIV — This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as two human rights organizations, Memorial in Russia and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The awards were named on Friday by Berit Reiss-Andsersen, chairperson of...
Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way
As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stopped all foreign adoptions of Ukrainian children
We have a story this morning of international adoptions. Americans, as you may know, adopt children from numerous countries, and one is Ukraine, which in normal times releases hundreds of children to U.S. parents. Russia's invasion halted that, leaving some families stuck in the middle of the process. Here's NPR's Ashley Westerman.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0