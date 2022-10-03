Read full article on original website
Anchorage Adds Asian Institutional Partnerships
Anchorage Digital is hoping to tap into Asia’s lucrative crypto markets by offering institutions custody and bespoke solutions. Crypto lending platform Anchorage Digital said Tuesday it has decided to plow further into Asia via a partnership with five major domestic institutions. Antalpha, Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust...
Grayscale Unveils Mining Hardware Exposure Via Private Product
Offering designed to capture upside of crypto winter, largest digital currency asset manager says. A new private co-investment product from Grayscale Investments is designed to allow investors to gain exposure to mining hardware as it seeks to capitalize on buying opportunities in the distressed segment. Capital raised by The Grayscale...
Gemini Wants TradFi RIAs to Buy Crypto via Envestnet Partnership
Gemini has moved to offer crypto accounts to RIAs on Envestnet’s Tamarac platform, which together manage some $1.3 trillion in assets. Gemini is joining the push to offer crypto to traditional finance (TradFi) advisors, with the Winklevoss-owned firm expanding its reach via a new partnership. The exchange’s latest bid...
Private Markets Investment Firm Hamilton Lane To Tokenize 3 Funds
Asset manager partners with Securitize to expand access to qualified US investors on a yet-to-be-determined blockchain. Private markets investment firm Hamilton Lane is making three of its funds available via tokenized feeder funds as it expands access to the vehicles beyond just institutions. The firm, which managed or supervised $832...
Marathon Reveals $80M in Total Exposure to Bankrupt Crypto Mining Data Firm
Compute North, which filed for Chapter 11 in late September, has as much as $500 million in outstanding payments to at least 200 creditors. Marathon Digital Holdings has more than $80 million hanging in the balance of the recent bankruptcy of mining data firm Compute North, the bitcoin miner said Thursday.
MasterCard Is Tracking Where, and How, Cardholders Buy Crypto
Mastercard is using data from CipherTrace to allow card issuers to assess risk profiles of over 2,400 virtual asset service providers. In Mastercard’s latest step into crypto, the credit card behemoth is leaning on a recently acquired blockchain analytics company to do due diligence on digital asset merchants. Mastercard,...
Copper Chief Risk Officer Says ‘Cellular Explosion’ Will Accelerate Crypto Usage
TradFi veteran brings real-time payments background at Mastercard to crypto custody firm. The new chief risk officer at Copper is looking to put his extensive traditional finance background to work to help the crypto custodian mix the best of banking operations with a DeFi slant. Tim Neill comes from Mastercard,...
Bitwise Offers New Web3 ETF as Some Crypto Funds Rebound
The new fund will invest in up to 40 companies using blockchain technology to reshape the internet. Bitwise Asset Management has launched a Web3 ETF as some of the largest crypto-related funds have shown signs of rebounding despite the ongoing crypto downturn. The Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) tracks a proprietary...
Binance’s Crypto Dips On Heels of Confirmed Exploit on BNB Chain
Binance’s network, BNB Chain, has been hacked for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in what the cryptocurrency exchange initially dubbed a “potential exploit” of a cross-chain bridge and later confirmed, promising a full postmortem. Binance on Twitter said it had paused its network, sending the price...
Cardano Price Rests at 2017 Levels Following Crypto’s 5th Birthday
The veteran top-10 crypto has been chugging along since 2017, but with little adoption to show for it. Cardano, the so-called “third-generation blockchain,” has been a first-class loser when it comes to price this far into the 2022 bear market. The perennial top-10 crypto, which briefly reached as...
Celsius’ Top Brass Redeemed Millions Weeks Before Bankruptcy
Co-founders Alex Mashinsky and Dan Leon withdrew around $10 million each before the platform’s controversial transfer halt, new documents show. The highest-ranking executives at bankrupt lender Celsius withdrew more than $15 million combined before the platform’s withdrawal freeze on June 12. A statement of financial affairs submitted to...
Leaked EU Docs Warn Members to Clamp Down on Crypto Mixers
Blockworks exclusive: A final draft of incoming EU regulation reveals bloc regulators are increasingly concerned about crypto privacy. The European Union (EU) is preparing to warn its 27 member states of pending amped-up scrutiny of technologies that power anonymous transactions, such as crypto mixers and privacy wallets. In a final...
You Can Now Buy Your Big Mac With Crypto in Lugano, Switzerland
Plan ₿ wants to scale bitcoin and stablecoin adoption in the city. Asset-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin, Tether, is collaborating with GoCrypto to bring bitcoin, tether and LVGA to the Swiss city of Lugano. The initiative, dubbed Plan ₿, is designed to scale bitcoin and stablecoin adoption in Lugano and accelerate...
Nexo Co-founder: There Is Such Thing as Too Much Transparency
Nexo leaders took to YouTube Tuesday to debunk the myths going around about the lender. Nexo on Tuesday flatly denied growing speculation from investors and regulators that the crypto lender may be in trouble. Co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kalin Metodiev insisted Nexo is solvent on a YouTube livestream, organized in...
SWIFT Says It Can Resolve a Major Obstacle to CBDC Adoption
SWIFT is already being used to connect more than 11,500 banks and funds across 200 countries, making it a potentially excellent candidate for becoming the standard for cross-border CBDC settlements. Financial infrastructure company SWIFT on Wednesday said it has solved a particularly vexing problem for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs):...
Do Kwon Refutes Claims of $40M in Frozen Crypto
The Terraform Labs CEO has continued to push back claims made by local authorities in South Korea since Interpol’s wanted persons notice. Controversial crypto figure Do Kwon pushed back against reports Wednesday claiming prosecutors in South Korea had frozen tens of millions of dollars in crypto belonging to him.
