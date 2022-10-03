ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

thewashingtondailynews.com

City Manager: Over 400 homes platted in Washington

There are 424 platted homes waiting to be built in the City of Washington, City Manager Jonathan Russell said. The total 424 single-family, market rate homes are divided amongst seven subdivisions. Some of the subdivisions are new (ones called Wheatfield, Maple Valley and Powell Place) while existing ones are expanding such as Somerset, Northgate and Moss East. The largest subdivision planned is Maple Valley with 181 homes planned off of Leggett Road. (This is the same neighborhood as Maple Branch which was previously reported by the Daily News.)
WASHINGTON, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

James “Jay” Edwards

Mr. James Brickell “Jay” Edwards, age 52, a resident of Washington, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police Department investigating shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured. Around 1:00 a.m. on October 7, Michael Mills was dropping off a passenger at the Red Roof Inn in Goldrock when an unknown male exited the hotel and shot Mills int the shoulder. After Mills was shot the passenger and the assailant stole Mills vehicle. Mills fled on foot to the nearby EP Mart and called 911.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

ATV explosion leads to Farmville house fire

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency responders were on the scene of a structure fire at 6384 Stantonsburg Road in Farmville, N.C. Wednesday night. The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found an ATV on fire on the property. The ATV exploded, then rolled toward a home, according to Farmville Fire Department […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville social districts start this evening

Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Kitty Hawk officer who killed dog on the job for just over two months. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Cafecito and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
PITT COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Police install community-based security cameras in several neighborhoods

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance announced that several community-based security cameras have been installed in areas of high call volumes. Dance said the hope is to deter criminals and assist investigators with solving crimes. The cameras are mounted to existing poles and broadcast 24 hours...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

KNOW US? Greenville police looking for vandals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for vandals. The Greenville Police Department says the people in the attached photos were caught on camera on Sept. 3rd damaging a homeowner’s bushes and sprinkler system in the 400 block of Harding Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tractor-trailer overturns in Perquimans County

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tractor-trailer overturned in Perquimans County Thursday and caused a road to be shut down for about three and a half hours. Perquimans County Emergency Services says they were called Thursday at about 2:05 p.m. to the intersection of Ocean Highway and Highway 37, often called the 5 Mile Y.
PERQUIMANS COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern police investigating after one person shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in New Bern are investigating after finding a victim suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday evening. New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in New Bern after receiving shots fired call Saturday evening after 5 p.m. Upon arrival, New...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deploys security cameras to deter crime, aid investigations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has recently deployed several community-based security cameras which they say will help deter crime and assist investigators in high-call volume areas of Pitt County. Sheriff Paula Dance announced on Friday the recent deployment of the cameras. They are mounted to existing poles and are broadcasting and […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Washington County woman nearly throws away $200,000 winning lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is celebrating after nearly tossing out a $200,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket. Jacqueline Leigh, of Roper, decided to check her $5 scratch-off ticket one more time before throwing it away and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about...
ROPER, NC
WITN

Teen shot following Greenville high school football game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager suffered a gunshot wound during the J.H. Rose High School football game against D.H. Conley. Greenville Police Department responded to the Arlington Boulevard and Hooker Road area around 9 p.m. Friday night. They received a call of gunshots being fired. Later, a 17-year-old teen...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Iconic Marine Group shows benefits of working in manufacturing

National Manufacturing Day is Friday, Oct. 7. The day highlights the importance of manufacturing to a community. On Oct. 3, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this week as North Carolina Manufacturing Week. North Carolina is the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast and the ninth largest in the United...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

