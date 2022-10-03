ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Alabama lands in-state 5-star WR during Texas A&M game

During its game against Texas A&M on Saturday night, Alabama got an early jump on its 2025 recruiting class when Saraland sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams announced his commitment on social media. Williams, who was a quarterback prior to his freshman season, is a 5-star recruit, according to the 247...
AL.com

What Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s blowout of rival Auburn

Georgia continued its recent run of dominance in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, and Auburn continued its downward trend in Year 2 under Bryan Harsin. The second-ranked Bulldogs won their fifth straight against the Tigers, and their eighth in a row in the rivalry at Sanford Stadium, in the form of a 42-10 blowout between the hedges Saturday evening. Georgia’s run game wore down Auburn to the tune of 292 yards and six touchdowns, while Auburn’s offense continued to search for answers as the season hit its midway point.
Bryan Harsin ‘freaking frustrated’ by miscues in loss at No. 2 Georgia

An exhausted Bryan Harsin let out an audible sigh before answering a question on Auburn’s scoring woes Saturday after the Tigers lost 42-10 against No. 2 Georgia. “I wish I had the answer for that. Alright? I really do,” Harsin told reporters. “If I did, we would fix those things. I think part of the struggle is you’re playing good teams. Part of the struggles are self-inflicted things we’ve done to ourselves.”
Georgia vs. Auburn college football 2022 live stream (10/8) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Auburn Tigers in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, October 8, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The game will be live streamed via Paramount+. No. 2 Georgia is 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the SEC this season, while Auburn is 3-2, 1-1. The Bulldogs won the last meeting between the two teams, beating the Tigers 34-10 in 2021 in Auburn.
What Saban said about Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, QBs

Alabama just survived the scare of the year to beat Texas A&M, 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban is about to step to the podium. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban said it’s always great to win. He said the fans “probably has as much to do with the win as anything.”
Deion Sanders shoved by Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. in heated on-field exchange after game

Tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State on Saturday. Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State coach Eddie Robinson Jr. met at mid-field after the game. There was a handshake, then Sanders tried to hug Robinson, but the Hornets coach appears to shove Sanders away. Sanders, surrounded by police escorts, seemed aggravated by the gesture.
Carver-Montgomery dominates Wetumpka

Carver-Montgomery delivered a dominating performance Friday and earned a 33-13 road victory over Wetumpka at Hohenburg Field. The Wolverines (6-1 overall, 4-0 in Class 6A, Region 2) overwhelmed the Indians with their speed and dominant defensive line, which features five-star prospects James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw, who will likely go to the same college as a package deal.
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
1 dead following fiery Alabama ambulance crash

An ambulance driver had an apparent medical emergency in a fiery crash in Pike County that injured two passengers. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 231 near the 62 mile marker, about three miles south of Brundidge.
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika.  The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
1 dead in overnight double shooting, Montgomery police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead. According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Williams and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.
