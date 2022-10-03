The more diverse America’s energy mix is, the more reliable it is. Propane helps make families and businesses more secure as the most reliable source of energy for everyone. Licensed contractor Matt Blashaw is everything you want in a versatile handyman and then some. His home improvement company once used the slogan “One Call Fixes It All” and Matt made a point of always delivering on that promise. So how does a guy this young get to be this good? Easy — he grew up in a lumberyard! A native of Orange County, Calif., Matt spent his teen years working at his father’s lumberyard before graduating from Chapman University. He then moved on to a variety of jobs in the construction and entertainment industries. A stint with the technical services group at Disney taught him about show effects and electrical installation. Today, when he’s not sharing his expertise with DIY Network viewers, Matt works as a Realtor and develops and builds homes in Orange County. Matt takes a fearless approach to home remodeling and says he’s never afraid to make mistakes. After all, that’s often when he learns the most. If you’re thinking about taking on a do-it-yourself project, take his advice and just go for it. Matt hosts HGTV’s Professional Grade in addition to DIY Network’s Money Hunters, Deconstruction and Project Xtreme.

