Champaign thrift store offering store credit to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s Salt and Light thrift store has a new social approach to attracting volunteers. The store is offering in-store credit in exchange for volunteer hours. This new model will allow for volunteers to earn up to $300. Earned credit can be used at both Champaign and Urbana locations. Executive director […]
Champaign awarded for Hedge POP! Park project
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign won the 2022 Diversity and Social Change Award for the Hedge POP! Park project. Hedge POP! Park is an interim outdoor improvement project in the Garden Hills neighborhood. The project aims to defend future stormwater and provide recreation activities. Construction will start in 2023. The American Planning Association – Illinois […]
Busses re-routed for game day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game. First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m. If you want active MTD alerts sent to […]
Safari through solar system
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A jungle adventurer uses a magical camera to take visitors on an exciting safari through the solar system. A solar system show will take place on October 8 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College. Visitors will see the sun, moon, planets, and dwarf […]
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
Decatur Sunday bus service begins
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Bus wheels are rolling this Sunday in Decatur. Sunday bus service will officially begin on October 9, running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The route connects the city center to all business zones and local hospitals. “We’ve heard from our riders about the need for Sunday service and are excited […]
Top 5 things to do this fall in Champaign County
Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) Fall is officially here with chilly weather and changing colors. Visit Champaign County has five ideas on what you should do this month to take advantage of the season. Picking Pumpkins—No fall is complete without picking pumpkins. Get ready to decorate your home or make a...
Unit 4 parents continue to ask for change, not chaos, with proposed changes
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One local leader feels in order to see kids succeeding, achieving and feeling good about being in school, there needs to be a change. Minnie Pearson, the president of the NAACP Champaign branch, said she wants to be at the table when change happens. On Saturday, Champaign School District parents met […]
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
How can you dispose of yard waste this fall
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program. Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes. The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can […]
Train crossings open in Villa Grove after derailment
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Railroad crossings in Villa Grove have reopened following a train derailment in the town Wednesday night. The derailment happened around 7:30 p.m. east of the city’s train depot. At least one train car derailed, which resulted in all crossings in the city being blocked. The blockage has been resolved and […]
Preparing your home for winter with HGTV’s Matt Blashaw
The more diverse America’s energy mix is, the more reliable it is. Propane helps make families and businesses more secure as the most reliable source of energy for everyone. Licensed contractor Matt Blashaw is everything you want in a versatile handyman and then some. His home improvement company once used the slogan “One Call Fixes It All” and Matt made a point of always delivering on that promise. So how does a guy this young get to be this good? Easy — he grew up in a lumberyard! A native of Orange County, Calif., Matt spent his teen years working at his father’s lumberyard before graduating from Chapman University. He then moved on to a variety of jobs in the construction and entertainment industries. A stint with the technical services group at Disney taught him about show effects and electrical installation. Today, when he’s not sharing his expertise with DIY Network viewers, Matt works as a Realtor and develops and builds homes in Orange County. Matt takes a fearless approach to home remodeling and says he’s never afraid to make mistakes. After all, that’s often when he learns the most. If you’re thinking about taking on a do-it-yourself project, take his advice and just go for it. Matt hosts HGTV’s Professional Grade in addition to DIY Network’s Money Hunters, Deconstruction and Project Xtreme.
Illini fans pack Memorial Stadium, the most since 2016
CHAMPAIGN, lll., (WCIA) — 44,910 fans flocked to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch the Illini take on the Iowa Hawkeyes. Brett Moore with Illinois Athletics said that’s the biggest crowd since 2016. People dressed in layers, but still sported their orange and blue. Lines filled Grange Grove as tailgaters made their way into […]
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
Glamping options at Jellystone Park this fall
Jack Steward is an adventurer, camping expert and Emmy Award-winning television host. His passion for the outdoors led him to create and host the television series Rock the Park, which ran for six seasons on ABC and now he joins us to talk all things glamping. For people who have...
How to become a veterinary pharmacist with University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital
How do you become a veterinary pharmacist? Our friends at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital explain. We recently chatted with Drs. Lauren Forsythe about the role of a pharmacist at the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Today, Dr. Forsythe is back with Dr. Jessica Barazowski, a pharmacist who is completing a residency at the hospital to specialize in veterinary pharmacy.
Passion Community Church is hosting a fall event
MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Passion Pumpkin Patch is having an event Saturday for all ages. The Passion Community Church said they bought a former church camp with 62 acres and have turned it into a pumpkin patch extravaganza. There is a giant corn maze and a small corn maze. The corn maze will […]
Mama T’s customers bills paid by surprise
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — People were surprised when they did not have to pay for their pizza at Mama T’s on Thursday evening. “The lady just showed up and said she was with the University of Illinois Credit Union and was doing a C-U kind day and reaching out to different businesses,” said Tara Garrett, […]
Champaign Police: Man arrested for bringing gun into business
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police said he brought a gun into a business Thursday evening. Champaign Police officials said the department received a report around 5 p.m. of a pedestrian armed with a gun in the area of Bloomington Road and Highland Avenue. Officers responded quickly, but the […]
