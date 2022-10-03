ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

WETM

NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.
WETM

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie returns to practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made progress toward clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. McKenzie wore a non-contact jersey in his return to the practice field, and he could play Sunday against the Steelers if he does not experience symptoms resulting from the increased activity.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, others for Steelers game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be shorthanded once again this Sunday, with injuries taking two more starters out of the lineup. All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions last week to increase his league-leading total to four, will miss the game with a rib injury. Tight end Dawson Knox with also be held out with foot and hamstring injuries.
ORCHARD PARK, NY

