Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WETM
NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what was described as a back injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.
NFL・
WETM
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie returns to practice
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie made progress toward clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. McKenzie wore a non-contact jersey in his return to the practice field, and he could play Sunday against the Steelers if he does not experience symptoms resulting from the increased activity.
WETM
Bills rule out Jordan Poyer, Dawson Knox, others for Steelers game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Bills will be shorthanded once again this Sunday, with injuries taking two more starters out of the lineup. All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who had two interceptions last week to increase his league-leading total to four, will miss the game with a rib injury. Tight end Dawson Knox with also be held out with foot and hamstring injuries.
WETM
Big Game Bound: Colts, Broncos look to shake off slow starts in Thursday night clash
INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL has been as competitive as ever through the first four weeks of the season. Fifteen of the 16 games last week were within one score in the last quarter for the first time in league history. That’s 50 games now that have been that close in the fourth.
Comments / 0