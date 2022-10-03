Read full article on original website
Butler College Prep Freshman Shot While Walking Home From Homecoming Football Game
A night of homecoming happiness nearly turned tragic for a Chicago teenager after she was shot in the back on her way home from her high school homecoming game in the Roseland neighborhood last week. Jakyah Harris, 15, shared her story with NBC 5 and said the trauma will live...
fox32chicago.com
Runners full of anticipation ahead of Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - It’s marathon time in Chicago and for runners like sisters Anna and Elisa Ragone from Brazil, celebrations were already underway. "Over the last few months, our long runs were apart so tomorrow we’ll get to run together again for the first time in a long time," the sisters said.
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
37-year-old beat by two women in Lakeview, police say
CHICAGO — A 37-year-old woman was beaten by two women in Lakeview, according to Chicago police. The woman was walking out of a gas station on the 3500 block of North Halsted Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Thursday when two women struck her in the face and stole her purse — containing her credit cards. The […]
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
fox32chicago.com
Silenced Prey: Chicago's unsolved strangulation murders of women
Since 1955, at least 51 women have been strangled to death in Chicago. Many of these cases have gone unsolved for years. FOX 32's Anita Padilla speaks with retired CPD detective Gerald Hamilton who still searches for answers.
fox32chicago.com
CTA crime: Woman punched in the mouth while riding Brown Line train
CHICAGO - A woman was punched in the mouth while sitting on the CTA Brown Line train Thursday morning. At about 8:30 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was riding a Brown Line train in the 2400 block of North Sheffield when an unknown offender punched her in the mouth, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September. Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.
fox32chicago.com
Bradley man charged with aiding a fugitive in connection to fatal shooting of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic
BRADLEY, Ill. - A Bradley man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic last year. Xavier Harris, 22, was arrested for two counts of obstructing justice and two counts of concealing or aiding a fugitive. On Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley Police Sergeant...
fox32chicago.com
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
CHICAGO - Jose Guzman set up his portable tree stand before dawn Sunday 25 feet off the ground, then hunted into Chicago history at William Powers State Recreation Area on Chicago’s Southeast Side. At 7 a.m., Guzman used his crossbow to harvest the first deer taken legally by a...
fox32chicago.com
Excitement builds ahead of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
CHICAGO - Rain washed the streets Friday in advance of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Crews have been assembling gates, tents and the starting structure for Sunday’s race which begins on Columbus Drive in Grant Park. Some of the visiting runners took an easy jog in the steady...
What's the Best Elementary Schools in Chicago?
My wife and I love the city are really loathe to make the traditional migration to the suburbs to raise our newborn baby. I’m looking to buy a place to keep for the next 5-10 years, so ideally we’d move somewhere with a good elementary school and maybe more.
Red, Purple line trains snagged after man jumps in front of train, dies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were snagged for the evening rush Friday after a man jumped in front of a train and was killed.Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train at the Bryn Mawr stop in Edgewater. He was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl said the man ended up under a train. CTA personnel and police and fire crews were on the tracks at Bryn Mawr late Friday afternoon, and power was shut off to the tracks.The Chicago Transit Authority said trains initially were not running at all between Howard and Belmont. Some service later resumed, but trains by 5:40 p.m. were only running between Howard and Thorndale with limited service, and between Belmont and 95th.Shuttle buses are running between Thorndale and Belmont.CHECK: CTA Updates
fox32chicago.com
Celebrate National Faith and Blue Weekend with Aurora police
Aurora police host National Faith and Blue Weekend. The celebrations is being held at the Aurora Police Department in hopes of bringing together law enforcement and the communities they serve.
fox32chicago.com
Man faces attempted murder charges after West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A North Lawndale man is facing attempted murder charges shooting another man on Thursday morning. Keatrick Freemon, 24, was arrested on Thursday in the 1600 block of South Central Park Avenue around 8:38 a.m. Police say just before the arrest Freemon shot and seriously injured a 46-year-old man.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Saturday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood. The teen was on the sidewalk around 3:20 p.m. in the 7600 of South Green Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the stomach, according to Chicago police. He was taken to...
Chicago Public Schools head discusses concerns with test scores, student meals
CHICAGO (CBS) – He's been the CEO of Chicago Public Schools for just over a year.Pedro Martinez sat down with CBS 2's Chris Tye to talk pandemic lessons, very low test scores and cafeteria food, an unexpected hot button topic.When the reading and math test scores came in last year, it was a gut punch to teachers Martinez said.Only 21% of CPS kids met or exceeded English standards. In math, the number was 16%.In Black and brown communities, it's way worse.Martinez said there is evidence this is a building year, and it starts with getting teachers to stay on the...
Comments / 4