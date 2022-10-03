How to Register to Vote in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s General Election will be held on Nov. 8; are you registered to vote?

When wanting to register to vote, there are a few requirements that citizens must meet first:

Be a citizen of the United States

Live in West Virginia at the address on your application

Be 18 years old, or to vote in the primary election, be 17 years old and turn 18 before the general election

Be able to provide identification

Not be under conviction, probation, or parole for a felony, treason or election bribery

Not have been judged “mentally incompetent” in a court of competent jurisdiction

Depending on what county you live in, you can call your county clerk’s office and they can answer any questions regarding registration. They can also send residents a mail-in application, or you can go to the courthouse in person and ask for help registering. There is also an online option when registering.

You can register online here . Residents can also update their registration through this link, or choose to fill out an application online to mail in.

If you are a Harrison County resident who is interested in registering to vote but doesn’t want to do it online, you can call John Spires, the Harrison County Clerk at 304-624-8612. You can also find Spires on the second floor of the Harrison County Courthouse at 301 West Main Street in Clarksburg on Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you are a resident of a different county, you can find where your courthouse is located, along with a Clerk’s office number here .

John Spires said that it is very easy and important to register and vote in all elections.

“To register people to vote is something I take very seriously. You don’t get your voice heard if you don’t go vote. You don’t let candidates know how you feel as a voter if you don’t go vote. They need to hear you, they need to know what you want, and if you don’t go vote, they don’t know what you want, so it’s very important to go out, just simply to have your voice heard,” Spires said.

The voter registration deadline is October 18, so get registered while you still can. Stick with 12 New for election results and coverage on Nov. 8.

