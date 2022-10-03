Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Carson Man, 18, Missing; May Be Depressed
Sheriff’s detectives reached out to the public Saturday for help locating an 18-year-old man who went missing in Carson and may be suffering from depression. Leonel Valenzuela was last seen Monday near the 1000 block of East Victoria Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Valenzuela is described...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 52, Reported Missing in San Pedro
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to locate a 52-year-old woman who was last seen in San Pedro. Kristi Lee Lozano was last seen in San Pedro in June 2021 and has not made contact with her family since then, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed, Another Wounded in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was shot dead and another man was wounded during a shooting Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said. The condition of the surviving victim, who was taken to a hospital, was not known. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at approximately 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of...
mynewsla.com
Suspects Smash Through Sliding Door To Take Jewelry From LB Home
Suspects smashed through a sliding door at a home in Long Beach and took some jewelry, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at approximately 9:41 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of El Parque Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police had no suspect descriptions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Victim Who Was Assaulted, Kidnapped in Pasadena Area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to locate a kidnapping victim and the men who assaulted him in an unincorporated area between Pasadena and Arcadia. The man was walking in the area of Michillinda Avenue and East Colorado Boulevard, near the Foothill (210) Freeway, on Thursday when two men approached him in a silver Honda Infiniti G35 and exited the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Crash Victim Killed Near Lancaster Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in an unincorporated area near Lancaster. Frank Garcia, 31, was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. He was driving westbound on Avenue J about 7:05 a.m. Friday with two passengers and was approaching...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Head Wound in Lancaster Shooting
A man was critically wounded Saturday morning in a Lancaster shooting. The shooting occurred about 5:10 a.m. in the 44400 block of Division Street at Pondera Street, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas told reporters at the scene. Deputies were already on Division Street investigating a report of a burglary...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Vehicle Killed in Griffith Park
A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Juveniles Who Fatally Injured Highland Park Liquor Store Clerk
Police Friday were searching for a group of juveniles suspected of fatally injured a liquor store clerk with a scooter in Highland Park. The group of juveniles — two girls and two boys — entered Tony’s Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 about 8 p.m. Thursday and “attempted to steal various items,” FOX11 reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Standoff with Police in Costa Mesa
A 49-year-old man with a domestic violence conviction was charged Friday with attempting to kill two special agents with the Attorney General’s Office during an eight-hour standoff with police in Costa Mesa. Costa Mesa Police Department officers were helping Department of Justice special agents serve a warrant about 10:30...
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Seek Potential Victims of Flasher Who Targeted Kids
Corona police Friday asked that any victims targeted by a man suspected of exposing himself to children walking home from area elementary schools come forward. According to Corona police Sgt. Jason Waldon, there were three known occasions in September when the flasher harassed youths. A 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected in MoVal Street Shooting
A convicted felon suspected of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley was being held without bail Friday. Luis Duran Villalobos of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Motorist Arrested in Connection With Sept. 17 Hit-And-Run Crash
Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said Redondo Beach police Capt. Jon Naylor.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Alleged Criminal Threats at Seal Beach School
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening children attending a free outdoor movie at an elementary school in Seal Beach, authorities said Saturday. San Pedro resident Robert Fausett told police that children at McGaugh Elementary School at 1698 Bolsa Ave. had been throwing candy at his delivery truck, according to Lt. Nick Nicholas of the Seal Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
mynewsla.com
Dozens Arrested in Mail Fraud Operation Involving Nearly $5 Million in Losses
Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,”...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in La Habra
A 23-year-old Fullerton man made his first appearance in court Friday on charges of gunning down a teen in a gang-related shooting in La Habra in August. Joseph Derek Ornelas, who was arrested Thursday, is accused of killing the victim in a shooting just before 3 p.m. Aug. 19 on Pacific Avenue between Liberty and Euclid Streets, police said. The name of the victim, who is a juvenile, has not been released.
mynewsla.com
Two Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze at Long Beach Strip Mall
Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling a third-alarm fire Saturday at a strip mall in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics rushed the two firefighters to a hospital, the Long Beach Fire Department reported. Firefighters were dispatched at 4:28 a.m. to the strip mall in the 5600 block of Atlantic...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Robber Charged with Carjackings in Newport Beach
A 26-year-old convicted robber was charged Thursday with carjacking a vehicle near Fashion Island and leading police on a chase before barricading himself in a house and ultimately surrendering. Alfredo M. Hopgood-Otero of Costa Mesa is accused of taking one vehicle, and when it broke down, carjacking a black Jeep...
mynewsla.com
Hit and Run in Westminster Leaves Man Injured
A man underwent surgery after being injured in a hit-and-run collision in Westminster. Westminster Police Department officers responded to an accident call at 7:38 p.m. to Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park where they found the pedestrian lying in the street, Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick told City News Service.
Comments / 0