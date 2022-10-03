Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO