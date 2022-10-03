Read full article on original website
Homebuyers’ Down Payments Doubled during the Pandemic, Says Report
The typical U.S. homebuyer who took out a mortgage in July made a $62,500 down payment, up 13.6% from a year earlier and almost twice the median $32,917 down payment in July 2019, before the pandemic. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The combination of increased down payments and monthly mortgage payments near all-time highs made it more difficult for prospective buyers to afford homes.
Arizona’s Multifamily Industry Remains Positive Despite Headwinds, Says AMA
Arizona’s multifamily industry has been one of the most robust the past few years, even during the pandemic. While there is still plenty of runway as 2023 nears, there are some headwinds that could slow down the momentum. They include a lack of housing supply and a lack of affordable housing.
Joint Venture to Create 313-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Phoenix Opportunity Zone
The Project, expected to break ground in October 2022, is a joint venture between EJF OpZone Fund I LP and TBAL. Upon completion, the seven-story building will offer a unit mix of studio- through 3-bedroom apartments located in one of the only pre-automotive, walkable neighborhoods in the Phoenix Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). Neighboring the famed arts district Roosevelt Row, the Project is surrounded by restaurants, bars, cafes, art galleries, shops, and entertainment venues.
Inflation is an Upward Trend in Arizona, Says Greater Phoenix Chamber Q2 Business Index
GREATER PHOENIX CHAMBER RELEASES Q2 ARIZONA BUSINESS INDEX. The Greater Phoenix Chamber recently released the Q2 Arizona Business Index™ (ABI™), powered by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI). The study measures and interprets the health of the Arizona economy from the perspective of the Arizona consumer. “The news is as...
Carvana Named Title Sponsor of the Professional Pickleball Association in Multi-Year Partnership
Carvana, the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online was announced today as the title sponsor for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) ahead of the 2023 season. Set to break new ground in the burgeoning world of pickleball, America’s fastest growing sport, the fastest growing used car retailer in U.S. history continues to forge new partnerships with some of the most engaging and enticing sports brands on the rise. Effective January 1, 2023, the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is set to serve up happiness to the millions of players and fans who have already flocked to the sport, positioning the sport to attract millions more this year.
